NBA Trade Rumors: Insider makes stunning prediction pairing Victor Wembanyama with Celtics All-Star 

With Victor Wembanyama already looking like a superstar after one-and-a-half years, the San Antonio Spurs are in a position to speed up their timeline. They've already done so to a degree by trading for De'Aaron Fox and could seek out more upgrades.

Between Jayson Tatum suffering an Achilles injury and the roster having an expensive payroll, many expect the Boston Celtics to go through a lot of changes this summer. Recently, one insider touched on the idea of them parting with one of their top stars.

While appearing on "The Off C'Season" show, Chris Mannix touched on the idea of the Celtics parting with Jaylen Brown this summer. If they were to consider such a drastic move, he feels the Spurs are a team to watch in hopes of pairing the All-Star forward with Victor Wembanyama.

"The team I'd watch the closest with Jaylen Brown is probably the Spurs," Mannix said (Timestamp 37:30). "The Spurs, sure, I think they'd love to make a run at Giannis. But do the Bucks ask for Stephon Castle? Is that on their wishlist. If it is, I can't see San Antonio doing a deal like that."

While the Celtics have been brought up in a lot of rumors, there's been little to no chatter about them moving on from Brown. That said, he would be a seamless fit on the Spurs at the wing position alongside Fox and Wembanyama.

San Antonio Spurs eager to pair a wing player with Victor Wembanyama this offseason

Looking at their roster, the San Antonio Spurs have the frontcourt and backcourt covered. If they're going to make any sort of upgrades it will be at the forward position. While talking about their offseason plans, one insider touched on the Spurs bolstering the forward depth next to Victor Wembanyama.

While speaking on "The Pat McAfee Show" at the end of May, Shams Charania dove into what could be an interesting offseason for the Spurs. They have a deep pool of assets at their disposal, making them a clear threat in the trade market. Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo were thrown out as examples, but overall San Antonio wants a wing who can get them over the hump.

"I think they're gonna be looking very actively to see if there's a wing player we can bring in to take us over the top," Charania said.

Seeing that Victor Wembanyama is already one of the NBA's top two-way stars, the Spurs are right to be aggressive in seeking upgrades. If they can find a complementary piece to slot in at forward, the Spurs could quickly climb the ranks in a loaded Western Conference.

