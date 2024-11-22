NBA Trade Rumors: Insider picks $55.5M wing as LA Lakers' ideal target

The NBA trade rumor mill could feature the LA Lakers heavily between Dec. 15 and the deadline. The purple and gold have begun the season on a 10-5 run under new coach JJ Redick. He's elevated the same core more than Darvin Ham could the past two seasons despite dealing with multiple injury issues to nearly the Lakers' entire frontcourt depth outside Anthony Davis and LeBron James.

Meanwhile, Davis is playing at an MVP-caliber level, and James is back to his best after a slow start with slight regression, yet one that doesn't impact LA's title chances. The Lakers have had a winning record despite glaring weaknesses, including the absence of a reliable 3-and-D wing who can shoot and defend at a high level.

The Lakers are expected to turn to the trade market and make the necessary tweaks to increase their chances after an encouraging start. NBA insider Sam Veccecine thinks that player could be Brooklyn Nets' Dorian Finney-Smith.

"My favorite name is Dorian Finney-Smith for them," the insider said on a recent episode of Jovan Buha's podcast, "Buha's Block," on Thursday.

Finney-Smith signed a four-year $55.5 deal with the Dallas Mavericks in February 2022. He was traded to the Brooklyn Nets for Kyrie Irving a year later.

Finney-Smith, 31, is potentially on an expiring contract. He has a $15.3 million player option in 2025-26.

His current $14.9 million salary makes him an ideal candidate logistically. The LA Lakers can match the salary and add a couple of second-rounders to sweeten the deal or possibly add a protected first-rounder.

Dissecting Dorian Finney-Smith's fit on LA Lakers

Dorian Finney-Smith is a solid on-court fit for the LA Lakers. Not only is he a point-of-attack defensive threat, but he's also an exceptional 3-point shooter. He's connecting on a career-high 42.5% of his 3s on 5.6 attempts, averaging 11.2 points and 4.2 rebounds.

With shot creators like LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves on the team, Finney-Smith could get excellent opportunities to score on the perimeter because LA's top trio can make defenses collapse with their paint attacking.

Meanwhile, JJ Redick has done a solid job of ensuring the better shooting threats on the team have play designs that maximize their ability. That could be the case for Finney-Smith.

His lack of on-ball activity offensively makes him a good fit alongside high usage rate players like LeBron, AD and Reaves.

Finney-Smith is versatile, guarding all types of guards, so with him next to a healthy Jarred Vanderbilt or Cam Reddish, the LA Lakers could boast one of the best defensive tandems in the league.

