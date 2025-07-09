NBA Trade Rumors: Insider predicts Cam Thomas to leave Nets with payday unlikely

Cam Thomas has reached the end of his four-year rookie contract with the Brooklyn Nets, but there are no reports of an extension yet for the former LSU star. Amidst the uncertainty of Thomas' contract situation, one NBA insider claims that the 23-year-old might not be playing many more years in Brooklyn.

Ad

Appearing on Tuesday's episode of "The Brooklyn Boys" podcast, Tim MacMahon dished some intel on the Nets' handling of Thomas.

"I would say Cam Thomas wants to be paid, and the Nets aren't too eager to pay him," MacMahon told host Connor Long.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Adding to this contract stalemate mentioned by MacMahon is the Nets' decision last month to extend a $5.99 million qualifying offer to Thomas, effectively making him a restricted free agent. By having the power to match offer sheets put forward by any team, the Nets remain in control of Thomas' landing spot for the 2025-26 season, whether that's the Big Apple or elsewhere.

MacMahon went on to offer his prediction for ongoing Thomas situation.

Ad

"My guess is that he is back in Brooklyn when next season starts, probably not on a long-term deal," MacMahon said.

The veteran ESPN writer added that the unpredictability at this stage in Thomas' career has to do with the perception of his overall ability.

"He's a pretty polarizing figure," MacMahon said of Thomas. "He obviously can score...can he contribute to winning, I think, is a big question around the league."

Ad

In the 2024-25 campaign, Thomas averaged a career-best 24.0 points and 3.8 assists per game. However, he managed to play just 25 games as hamstring and back issues hounded him throughout the season.

With the Nets hesitant to sign Thomas to a lucrative extension, possibly for a number of reasons, the young guard could subsequently make moves to set up a departure from Brooklyn in the not-too-distant future.

Reporter predicts Cam Thomas re-signing with Nets for three more years

While MacMahon isn't confident that Thomas will stick around in Brooklyn for the long-term, another reporter is predicting that Thomas will remain in a Nets jersey for the foreseable future.

Ad

According to writer Eric Pincus, it's possible that Thomas will sign a contract that extends all the way till the 2027-28 season.

"Prediction: As a low-confidence guess, the Nets and Thomas compromise on a three-year deal starting in the $24 million range," Pincus wrote in a July 7 article.

Expand Tweet

According to Pincus, Thomas initially sought $30 million in his negotations for a contract extension. As such, to make this three-year deal happen, the Nets guard might have to agree to a salary lower than his asking price.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Simoun Victor Redoblado Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.



Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.



Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.

His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.



Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.



A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids. Know More

Brooklyn Nets Nation! You can check out the latest Brooklyn Nets Schedule and dive into the Nets Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.