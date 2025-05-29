NBA Trade Rumors: Insider predicts Cavaliers to split with Darius Garland for $35,000,000 defensive wizard

The Cleveland Cavaliers dominated their way through the Eastern Conference this season. They won 64 regular-season games, and looked like a strong championship contender when they swept the Miami Heat in the first round.
However, they couldn't keep the ball rolling against the Indiana Pacers, losing in five games.
After Cavs president Koby Altman said that the team needed more toughness, NBA insider Chris Fedor argued that they could explore trading Darius Garland for Jalen Suggs, who will be paid $35 million next season.
"He brings a lot of stuff that this team would benefit from,” Fedor said on Wednesday, via 'Wine & Gold Talk.' “He can handle. He can distribute, he can guard his butt off, he can shoot from the perimeter, he can drive, and he gives you more size, more toughness, more tenacity.”
Suggs may not be as proficient in scoring as Garland, but he would give the Cavs an elite backcourt defender to help out Donovan Mitchell.
He's a pass-first player who would take playmaking duties off Mitchell's shoulders and allow him to focus on getting the offense going with his three-level scoring.
Meanwhile, Garland would give the Orlando Magic the floor-spacing guard they've coveted for years. He could also rely on Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner instead of being one of their go-to scorers.
Evan Mobley and Donovan Mitchell might be the only untouchable players for the Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cleveland Cavaliers had the second-best record in the NBA this season, and not many 64-win teams would be looking to overhaul their roster.
However, Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen have been nonfactors in three consecutive postseasons. And while the team was high on its core four last summer, Chris Fedor believes the front office might consider breaking them up.
“I think the two untouchables are Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley,” Fedor said, via 'Wine & Gold Talk.' “I have been getting the sense that the Cavs would be more willing to entertain and at least consider possibilities for Jarrett Allen and Darius Garland than they have in the past.”
Allen is a solid rim protector and an outstanding rebounder. He's a walking double-double that could help multiple teams looking to add size and an interior presence.
Meanwhile, Mobley emerged as a top-tier defensive player. Cleveland could slide him to the center spot and add more shooters to push the pace and match up better with the Pacers and other contenders.
