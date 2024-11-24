NBA Trade Rumors: Insider predicts LA Lakers' trade framework to land highly coveted 6-foot-11 center

The LA Lakers' trade rumor mill has picked up steam, and 6-foot-11 center Jonas Valanciunas is among the reported candidates. Valanciunas was among the Lakers' targets in free agency. However, he signed a $30.2 million three-year contract with the Washington Wizards.

With the trade restriction on Valanciunas lifting on Dec. 15, multiple teams are drawing up potential frameworks to land the veteran big man. NBA insider Jovan Buha predicted what LA's potential package could look like on his podcast, "Buha's Block," on Saturday.

"Would probably be something like, Gabe [Vincent], and a first [round pick]," Buha said. "I'm sure the Lakers will try to make it like a lottery protected or top 15 projected first something like that, but it would probably be from a financial perspective."

He suggested another package, saying:

"You could also do JHS [Jalen Hood-Schifino] and Maxwell Lewis and Christian Wood or something. You can cobble together multiple contracts."

Jonas Valanciunas will make $9.9 million this season. As Buha mentioned, the LA Lakers can match that salary with the $11 million they owe Gabe Vincent or at least three veteran minimum and rookie scale contracts. It's affordable from that perspective, but it's not feasible if LA has to part ways with a first-round pick, especially without protection.

LA Lakers must act fast as Golden State Warriors and others emerge as trade suitors for Jonas Valanciuas

The LA Lakers won't have much of a cushion to delay a potential deal if they are hellbent on adding Jonas Valanciunas. According to multiple trade rumors, the Golden State Warriors are also eyeing the veteran center. After failing to acquire another near 7-footer like Lauri Markkanen in free agency, numerous reports said they will shift their focus on Valanciunas at the Feb. 6 trade deadline.

Similar to the Lakers, the Warriors have matching salaries and picks to spare, potentially making it a competitive market for Valanciunas. Multiple teams could feel the need to add another center as the season progresses, especially of Valanciunas' offensive caliber.

The former Pelicans big is a serviceable floor spacer, making him an adequate option as a stretch big, one of the key requirements in the modern-day NBA.

The LA Lakers need that more than any other team because they are shorthanded at the five. Anthony Davis' health hasn't been an issue, so the Lakers haven't faced any adversity yet. However, the goal is to keep their best player healthy come playoff time, and that's a possibility only if LA acquires a reliable presence at center next to him.

