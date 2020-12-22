NBA Trade Rumors: Jimmy Butler unfazed by reports linking James Harden to Miami Heat, Daryl Morey's intentions remain under question

NBA trade rumors concerning James Harden have far been the most discussed topics this offseason. The 2020-21 regular season is going to commence on the 22nd of December and the All-Star guard's future is still uncertain. Will the Houston Rockets trade him in time?

With the Houston Rockets scheduled to start their campaign on 23rd December, expect NBA trade rumors to intensify around James Harden. With teams like Philadelphia 76ers and the Miami Heat in contentions, things could escalate very quickly.

NBA Trade Rumors: Can Daryl Morey be trusted with his words?

Ben Simmons

The Philadelphia 76ers have been brought up in various trade discussions regarding James Harden. New president of basketball operations, Daryl Morey has been vocal about his love for James Harden and several analysts believe Philadelphia could be ideal destination for the Rockets superstar.

Ben Simmons has been brought up as a trade asset in negotiations however when asked about the possibility of moving the Australian, Daryl Morey was certain he wasn't going to.

In response, 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium: “We are not trading Ben Simmons — he is an important part of our future.” https://t.co/W6T7HQjjoP — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 18, 2020

However, Daryl Morey is notoriously famous for making deals out of the blue and ESPN NBA Insider Brian Windhorst recently commented on the same on his "The Hoop Collective". He said,

"Daryl Morey in my view, and this is not a character assassination, it’s just a statement...He is not credible with what he says publicly about his trade intentions. So he comes out the other day and says, ‘We’re not going to trade Ben Simmons.’ I do not find that credible"

Furthermore, Brian Windhorst commented on the availability of Ben Simmons,

Advertisement

"In addition to the fact that very good reporters have reported that Ben Simmons is available. And I’ve heard myself that Ben Simmons is available."

Brian Windhorst is one of the most respected NBA reporters and his claims around this whole saga, shouldn't be taken lightly. The basketball fraternity remains uncertain about James Harden's next destination but it's safe to say that Philadelphia 76ers very much remain in the hunt.

NBA Trade Rumors: Jimmy Butler comments on the James Harden buzz

Jimmy Butler and James Harden

James Harden recently added the Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks to his list of preferred trade destinations. Miami Heat's star forward Jimmy Butler was recently asked about the NBA trade rumors linking Harden to his franchise and whether those stories had any effect on the team.

Jimmy Butler, on Heat impact of Harden rumors,"Zero." Adds, "We don't listen to the outside noise." — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) December 21, 2020

Jimmy Butler and Miami Heat will be looking to repeat their dream run for last season, when they reached the NBA Finals defeating the likes of Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics. The Heat will open their campaign on 23rd December against the Orlando Magic.

Advertisement

Also Read: NBA Power Rankings: Predicting the top 8 Western Conference teams