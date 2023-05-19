NBA Trade Rumors: Joel Embiid can be a target for Knicks this summer

Joel Embiid could be on his way out of Philadelphia after a second-round exit against the Boston Celtics. According to a report from Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, the New York Knicks are keeping an eye on Embiid's situation.

After the 76ers gave up a 3-2 lead and were bounced from the playoffs by the Celtics, the team fired coach Doc Rivers. With reports that James Harden is likely headed back to Houston, there's plenty of uncertainty regarding the future of the team.

Whether or not that leads to Joel Embiid landing in New York this offseason, only time will tell.

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers front office

When the team announced the split from Rivers, Joel Embiid was reportedly blindsided by the news. According to Stephen A. Smith, who spoke on ESPN this week, Joel Embiid wasn’t too happy with the team’s decision to get rid of Rivers.

His comments were echoed by President Daryl Morey, who spoke about the situation, saying:

“He was very close with coach Rivers and, yeah, he was shocked about the change. It’s my job to help convince him that the new coach is someone that he’ll have a great relationship with as well.”

After the team blew a shocking 3-2 lead over the Boston Celtics in the second round, Joel Embiid spoke about his relationship with Rivers, praising him for his work. The way he saw things at the time, although many coaches around the league were getting let go, Rivers was likely safe. After the 76ers Game 7 loss, Embiid spoke to media members about Rivers, saying:

”As far as my coach, I think he’s done a fantastic job. We’ve gotten better over the years. I think he’s done a great job. I don’t make the decisions. I think he should be fine. We’ve got a great relationship."

“You look at the way he handled the whole situation that we had a year or two ago, I thought he kept the team afloat. He’s been a great leader for all of us, a great motivator.”

With plenty of top coaches currently looking for new landing spots, only time will tell who the 76ers get to replace Rivers and whether or not Joel Embiid will still be around for it.

