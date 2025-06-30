NBA Trade Rumors: Jonathan Kuminga to Eastern Conference gains momentum with Bulls’ Nikola Vucevic and 2 others in mix for Warriors

There are rumors about Jonathan Kuminga signing with the Golden State Warriors only to get traded to the Chicago Bulls. The Warriors offered Kuminga a contract extension at the last minute. Kuminga will be a free agent on Tuesday if he doesn't accept Golden State's offer.

While Kuminga is yet to re-sign with Golden State, it seems that a sign-and-trade could take place if the forward pushes through with the deal. According to NBA insider Jake Weinbach, given how Kuminga is ready to move on from his old team, Golden State is considering Chicago as his next trade destination.

In exchange, if the Bulls agree to make a deal, the Warriors could receive players like Nikola Vucevic, Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu.

"A sign-and-trade concept that would send Jonathan Kuminga to Chicago continues to be mentioned as a realistic possibility among league circles," Weinbach reported on X (formerly called Twitter).

"Kuminga is reportedly looking to move on from the Warriors in hopes of finding a bigger role elsewhere. Nikola Vucevic, Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu are notable names that could be linked with Golden State in this scenario."

Warriors exercise team option for two key bench players

With only a couple of days from the start of free agency, the Golden State Warriors are making last-minute roster decisions. While the talk of the town is Jonathan Kuminga signing a new contract to stay in Golden State or commencing a sign-and-trade, the Warriors also made a couple of signings with two bench players.

It appears that Quinten Post and Gui Santos are going to stay with Golden State. The Warriors exercised their team options in their contracts, which means Post and Santos get to stay for another year. Golden State signed Post's second-year option, while they signed Santos' third-year option.

Post is expecting to make $1.9 million in the final year of his rookie contract. As for Santos, he's expecting $2.2 million. Both players will become restricted free agents next year. Depending on how they fare in the 2025-26 season, there's a chance that they could get contract extensions.

Despite only playing 42 games, Post performed arguably well for Golden State in his rookie year, averaging 8.1 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting an efficient 44.9%. As for Santos, he'll need to step it up a bit next season, having only averaged 4.1 ppg and 3.1 rpg.

