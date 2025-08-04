NBA Trade Rumors: Jonathan Kuminga nears massive decision on Warriors future as trade whispers fade

The Golden State Warriors and Jonathan Kuminga have been trying to find a solution for their problem for weeks. The former lottery pick isn't happy with the lack of playing time in the Bay Area, and he's been critical of his situation.

Golden State may not mind parting ways with him, but since he's a restricted free agent, it wants to get something in return for his services.

However, that may not happen at all, at least not in the next few weeks. According to Warriors insider Tim Kawakami, the chances of Kuminga getting traded this summer are slim at best.

"The word I got when I checked in with a Warriors source on Sunday: Kuminga won't be traded this summer," Kawakami wrote on Monday, via The San Francisco Standard. "He'll be back on the Warriors' roster to start the season. And it'll either come when he signs the Warriors' offer or accepts the $7.9 million one-year qualifying offer."

Kawakami added that Joe Lacob continues to be high and confident in Kuminga. While the owner is reportedly on board with moving him, he's willing to wait for the trade package that gives the Warriors a better return. However, that hasn't been the case.

The Kings continue to pursue Kuminga

According to The Athletic's Sam Amick, the Sacramento Kings have been Jonathan Kuminga's most aggressive suitor.

The Warriors already reportedly turned down a trade offer from them, but they continue to be firm in their pursuit of the former G-League standout. They're also willing to give up a first-rounder to get him.

"As for the Kings, who last spoke with the Warriors earlier this week, team sources say they’ve offered a three-year $63 million deal for Kuminga in a proposal that would send veteran guard Malik Monk and their 2030 first-round pick (lottery protected) to the Warriors," Amick on Friday.

That trade would also require Golden State to part ways with either Moses Moody or Buddy Hield to avoid the first apron. That's something the team is adamant about doing.

Kuminga is still young and may have a bright future in the league. However, after a slow start to his career and his apparent desire to leave, his trade value isn't as high as the team expected.

