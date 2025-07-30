NBA Trade Rumors: Jonathan Kuminga Rejects Fresh 2-Year $45M Offer After Warriors Refuse to Add No-Trade Clause

Jonathan Kuminga has rejected a fresh two-year $45 million offer from the Golden State Warriors in restricted free agency. According to insider Shams Charania, the Warriors aren't willing to include the inherent no-trade clause that comes with a two-year deal of this sort, as per the CBA rules.
The Warriors have requested Kuminga's camp to waive the no-trade clause, similar to the LA Lakers, who got their way with D'Angelo Russell in the 2023 NBA Free Agency. Not just that, Golden State is also looking to include a team option in the second year, giving it full control of the situation well into the season.
"Kuminga's decision is due in large part to the Warriors' insistence on having a team option for the second season and their unwillingness to let him maintain the built-in no-trade clause, sources said," Charania reported.
Charania also mentioned Kuminga's stance on the matter.
"Kuminga believes accepting the Warriors' two-year offer with a team option, along with forfeiting trade veto rights, cedes too much control to a franchise he believes has stunted and strung his career along for four seasons, sources said," he added.
Jonathan Kuminga's role under Steve Kerr has fluctuated. While the former lottery pick believed he was ready to take on a significant role, the Warriors didn't rely on him as much. He was a misfit to their team schemes, and the chemistry between him and others wasn't always spot-on, especially in the past couple of seasons.
Golden State Warriors firm on Jonathan Kuminga staying
The Golden State Warriors seem firm on retaining Jonathan Kuminga for the foreseeable future. With the sign-and-trade offers from the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns not as lucrative, the Warriors are open to Kuminga either accepting their two-year $45 million offer or accepting the one-year $7.9 million qualifying offer, based on what the player desires.
Kuminga would become an unrestricted free agent if he accepts the qualifying offer, opening his path to join his favored destination without any hiccups. The Warriors holding the advantage because of restricted free agency has limited his chances of directly joining the Suns or Kings, who have upped their offers to four years for $90 million, with player options.
However, the annual sum (AAV) on it would be $6.5 million short of his desired $30 million AAV, which he can get from the Warriors. Golden State hasn't given in to those demands and rejected a counteroffer of three years $82 million from Kuminga's agent.
