NBA Trade Rumors: Jonathan Kuminga unlikely to join Kings with Warriors' steep asking price for versatile wing

As the flurry of player movement continues in the 2025 NBA offseason, Jonathan Kuminga's name continues to pop up in trade speculations. A member of the Golden State Warriors' 2022 championship squad, Kuminga has long been rumored to leave the Bay Area as part of a trade package.

It appears, however, that a recent trade proposal for Kuminga was shot down by the Warriors. According to Sacramento-based reporter Matt George, the Sacramento Kings have not met the Warriors' asking price.

"Kings GM Scott Perry is willing to walk away from the Kuminga trade instead of over-paying to get him," George tweeted on Saturday. "This also doesn't mean the Kings are for sure done making moves this summer. But, as of now, options seem limited."

In a separate tweet, George reported that they will be pushing through with the signing free agent Dennis Schroder and the trade involving Jonas Valanciunas, who is reportedly considering a move to the EuroLeague instead of suiting up for the Denver Nuggets.

Meanwhile, another report by Warriors beat reporter Anthony Slater detailed the trade proposal floated by the Kings.

"They’ve drawn inbound calls in recent days, most notably from the Sacramento Kings, who floated an offer of Devin Carter, Dario Šarić and two second-round picks, league sources said. The Warriors have so far balked at what they felt was a buy-low attempt, league sources said," Slater wrote in an article published by The Athletic.

Last season, Kuminga averaged 15.3 ppg on 45.4% shooting from the field, along with 4.6 rpg and 2.2 apg. Apparently, the Warriors did not believe that the assets offered by the Kings matched the contributions that Kuminga brings to the table.

Report: Other options for Jonathan Kuminga include return to Warriors and trade to Eastern Conference team

In his article for The Athletic, Slater cited other scenariors for Kuminga in the upcoming season.

"The Wizards have generated some notable interest. A return to the Warriors is still on the table. It remains unresolved after four days," Slater reported.

NBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Timberwolves at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn

Throughout his four years in Golden State, Kuminga has gone from earning head coach Steve Kerr's trust to getting benched during high-profile games. It's possible, though, that the Warriors organization will run it back with the 22-year-old in the 2025-26 campaign.

