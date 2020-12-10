NBA Trade Rumors: Kevin Durant not bothered by James Harden links, Steve Nash expects Brooklyn Nets to retain Spencer Dinwiddie

The Brooklyn Nets have been the subject of many NBA trade rumors this season. They reportedly want to acquire a third star to complement the already dynamic duo of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. James Harden has been strongly linked with the Nets in recent days and fans eagerly await the next twist in this tale. Durant though isn't thinking too much about possibly linking up with the 2018 NBA MVP.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Kevin Durant was inquired about the James Harden trade rumors. As reported by NY Daily News' Kristian Winfield, an unfazed Durant calmly replied that he isn't bothered much about it. KD added:

"I don’t think about James Harden at all. He doesn’t play on our team.”

Stephen Silas on his relationship, or lack thereof, with James Harden: "Trust is built day to day, and once the relationship begins, we’ll begin that process of trust. Obviously there wasn’t a great start to it, but that’s the NBA. The NBA is not going to be roses every day." — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) December 8, 2020

James Harden has spent the last week or so in an intriguing fashion. He was expected to join Houston Rockets' training camp but was instead spotted celebrating his rapper friend Lil Baby's birthday in Atlanta. Harden has eventually made his way to H-Town so perhaps that will silence the NBA trade rumors for now.

NBA Trade Rumors: Steve Nash expects Brooklyn Nets to keep hold of Spencer Dinwiddie

Moving from a potential addition in James Harden to an existing vital cog in Spencer Dinwiddie, the Brooklyn Nets have a big decision to make. Having averaged 20.6 points and 6.8 assists per game last season, Dinwiddie was the Nets' go-to guy with Kyrie Irving out injured for the majority of the campaign.

Based on those numbers, it should be an easy decision on the part of the Brooklyn Nets front office to keep hold of the 27-year-old. But he's amongst their few pieces with good trade value and can be used to acquire a star player. If head coach Steve Nash is to be believed though, the Nets would want to keep hold of him.

Steve Nash on Spencer Dinwiddie Nets trade rumors: “I’m heavy voting towards not trading Spencer and I think the front office feels the same way.” — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) December 9, 2020

Another vital aspect to note about Dinwiddie is that he has a player option worth roughly $12.3 million next season. He can easily command more than that if he opts out. So the Brooklyn Nets will have to consider the possibility of him leaving in free agency as well before arriving at a decision.

