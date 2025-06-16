NBA Trade Rumors: Kevin Durant deal not predicted to pass Desmond Bane's 4-pick haul

With Desmond Bane going to the Orlando Magic for a haul of four unprotected first-round picks, all ayes are on the return on a Kevin Durant trade. Before Bane's deal was finalized, Durant was expected to be the first marquee player to be on the move.
However, the Grizzlies' star wound up being the first domino to fall after Orlando, seeking its first playoff series win in 15 years, chased a piece that made the most sense. Many feel that the four picks in the deal will have significant ramifications in the market, especially with someone like Durant on the move.
Contrary to popular belief, ESPN's Tim Bontemps debunked the notion with his latest report. Bontemps revealed that league sources don't think Durant would fetch the same haul as Bane or surpass it.
"In speaking with several sources Sunday in the wake of the Bane deal, the universal belief is that any draft packages going to Phoenix in a Durant deal likely won't surpass the haul of draft picks coming to Memphis for Bane, who hasn't yet made an All-Star team," Bontemps wrote.
Among Durant's preferred landing spots, including the Timberwolves, Rockets, Heat, and the Spurs, only Houston and San Antonio have a draft chest. But even they are unlikely to go on a spree for Durant as the Magic did for Bane.
Kevin Durant not guaranteed to have his wish in trade market
Kevin Durant will reportedly sign an extension with Miami, Houston, or San Antonio only. However, the Suns will look for a trade in their best interests. With limited assets, Phoenix wants to maximize its return in a Durant trade. If a team that's willing to accept Durant on a one-year rental, and has the best package, that's where the All-Star might land.
According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, this situation is reminiscent of the 2018-19 season when Kawhi Leonard had one year left on his deal and the Raptors gambled on him. Leonard won a title with the franchise, but left in free agency to return home to LA.
Windhorst threw in landing spots like Minnesota, the Clippers and Toronto as potential suitors lurking for Durant, who could be willing to accept a situation where he ends up leaving the team in free agency next year.
