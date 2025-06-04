NBA Trade Rumors: Kevin Durant could leave Suns within 21 days 

Kevin Durant is nearing the end of his unsuccessful Phoenix Suns tenure. After failing to make the NBA playoffs last year, the veteran superstar is on the trade market. According to the latest rumors by Suns insider John Gambadoro, Durant could get traded within 21 days when the NBA draft begins on Jun. 25.
With only one late first-round pick selection for Phoenix, the team could be eyeing an immediate return with another pick through Durant's trade, prompting the urgency to move the 36-year-old in a matter of weeks. Per The Athletic, the Suns are attempting to regain control of their picks, starting with the No. 10 selection on Jun. 25, and have engaged in talks with the Houston Rockets.
Houston controls Phoenix's picks and has received calls from its Western Conference counterpart. The Suns have also lowered their asking price on Kevin Durant amid their urgency to move him. The Rockets remain the likely trade partners in a potential deal because of the pick situation.
Several other teams have also been linked with the two-time NBA champion. According to Gambadoro, the Spurs could be Durant's preferred destination. Meanwhile, the Hawks have also expressed interest in his services.
The Rockets seem closer to making a deeper playoff run than the other two suitors, who have been in the lottery for the past few years. However, the Hawks have a solid core, and the Eastern Conference isn't as stacked, making a solid case for Durant to join Trae Young and Co.
One major reason could prevent Kevin Durant's trade to Houston Rockets
The Houston Rockets are a budding young team coming off a first-round exit. They rebuilt their team the right way and are on track to create a perennial playoff contender with their identity. While an early playoff exit doesn't seem promising, securing the second seed in a stacked Western Conference was highly encouraging.
The only thing they seemingly missed in the postseason was a reliable shot-creator or two. Kevin Durant fills that void, but the Rockets, who have an interest in a trade, might not wish to pursue a deal. According to The Athletic, Houston has reservations about Durant's injury history.
The 36-year-old has suffered a string of issues since returning from an Achilles tear surgery in 2020. Barring 2023-24, when he played 75 games, Durant hasn't crossed the 60-game mark in any of the other seasons in the past five years.
If the Rockets are willing to spend picks and a few of their core players, they would expect availability, at the least, from Kevin Durant. At 36, he isn't getting any younger, and if Houston remains patient, it might open an opportunity to land a younger star for potentially a lower price.
