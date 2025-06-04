NBA Trade Rumors: Kevin Durant could leave Suns within 21 days 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Jun 04, 2025 02:50 GMT
WNBA: Golden State Valkyries at Los Angeles Sparks - Source: Imagn
NBA Trade Rumors: Kevin Durant could leave Suns within 21 days (Image Source: Imagn)

Kevin Durant is nearing the end of his unsuccessful Phoenix Suns tenure. After failing to make the NBA playoffs last year, the veteran superstar is on the trade market. According to the latest rumors by Suns insider John Gambadoro, Durant could get traded within 21 days when the NBA draft begins on Jun. 25.

Ad

With only one late first-round pick selection for Phoenix, the team could be eyeing an immediate return with another pick through Durant's trade, prompting the urgency to move the 36-year-old in a matter of weeks. Per The Athletic, the Suns are attempting to regain control of their picks, starting with the No. 10 selection on Jun. 25, and have engaged in talks with the Houston Rockets.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Houston controls Phoenix's picks and has received calls from its Western Conference counterpart. The Suns have also lowered their asking price on Kevin Durant amid their urgency to move him. The Rockets remain the likely trade partners in a potential deal because of the pick situation.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Several other teams have also been linked with the two-time NBA champion. According to Gambadoro, the Spurs could be Durant's preferred destination. Meanwhile, the Hawks have also expressed interest in his services.

Ad

The Rockets seem closer to making a deeper playoff run than the other two suitors, who have been in the lottery for the past few years. However, the Hawks have a solid core, and the Eastern Conference isn't as stacked, making a solid case for Durant to join Trae Young and Co.

One major reason could prevent Kevin Durant's trade to Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets are a budding young team coming off a first-round exit. They rebuilt their team the right way and are on track to create a perennial playoff contender with their identity. While an early playoff exit doesn't seem promising, securing the second seed in a stacked Western Conference was highly encouraging.

Ad

The only thing they seemingly missed in the postseason was a reliable shot-creator or two. Kevin Durant fills that void, but the Rockets, who have an interest in a trade, might not wish to pursue a deal. According to The Athletic, Houston has reservations about Durant's injury history.

The 36-year-old has suffered a string of issues since returning from an Achilles tear surgery in 2020. Barring 2023-24, when he played 75 games, Durant hasn't crossed the 60-game mark in any of the other seasons in the past five years.

If the Rockets are willing to spend picks and a few of their core players, they would expect availability, at the least, from Kevin Durant. At 36, he isn't getting any younger, and if Houston remains patient, it might open an opportunity to land a younger star for potentially a lower price.

About the author
Arhaan Raje

Arhaan Raje

Twitter icon

Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.

Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.

Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.

Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.

He has interviewed Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.

Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist.

Know More

Spurs Fan? Check out the latest San Antonio Spurs depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Arhaan Raje
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications