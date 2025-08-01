NBA Trade Rumors: Knicks delayed massive $150M move in hopes of landing Giannis Antetokounmpo 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Aug 01, 2025 04:06 GMT
NBA: New York Knicks at Milwaukee Bucks - Source: Imagn
NBA Trade Rumors: Knicks delayed massive $150M move in hopes of landing Giannis Antetokounmpo

The New York Knicks were deep in Giannis Antetokounmpo's pursuit. According to the latest NBA trade rumors, the Eastern Conference heavyweights also mulled over handing Mikal Bridges a four-year, $150 million extension, assuming that Antetokounmpo might demand a trade.

However, once speculation around the two-time MVP asking for a trade out of Milwaukee ended, the Knicks pursued the extension with Bridges, whom they acquired last summer for a hefty price of five first-round picks.

Here's what insider Jake Weinbach reported on Thursday, shortly after Bridges' extension was announced:

The Knicks now have their five starters under contract till at least the 2027 offseason. Karl-Anthony Towns has a $61 million player option, while Josh Hart has a $22.3 million team option for that offseason.

Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby are under contract through the 2027-28 season with player options in the final year. Mikal Bridges has the longest contract after the extension, which ends in 2029 with a player option.

The Knicks didn't have the opportunity to land Giannis Antetokounmpo this summer, but the pathway to making that happen remains open over the next few offseasons. Bridges will likely be one of the centerpieces of that trade.

He could either be shipped to Milwaukee or to another team for picks, which New York can use to lure the Bucks.

A lot of people tried convincing Giannis Antetokounmpo to play for Knicks

Giannis Antetokounmpo sent the NBA into frenzy on July 10 during an appearance on IShowSpeed's stream. While the two discussed the city of New York, Antetokounmpo revealed that many people tried persuading him to join the Knicks.

"A lot of people tried to convince me to go play there [New York]," he said.

Shortly after, Speed asked Antetokounmpo about his desire to stay put in Milwaukee. Antetokounmpo sounded non-committal at the time, saying:

"Probably, probably. We’ll see."
However, it seems like Giannis Antetokounmpo isn't giving up on the Bucks just yet. Milwaukee has been bold this offseason in making moves, waiving Damian Lillard and signing Myles Turner from the Pacers.

While the Bucks are at a talent deficit, Lillard was probably not going to suit up next season, and from a fit perspective, Turner made a lot of sense, especially with Brook Lopez's departure.

The Bucks had the blueprint of Antetokounmpo thriving on both ends next to a floor-spacing shot blocker, and they maintained that by improving the center position.

