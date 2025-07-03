NBA Trade Rumors: Knicks insider drops massive development in LeBron James to Knicks links

The New York Knicks have been trying to get their hands on LeBron James for more than a decade now.
They made a strong pitch to get him when he became a free agent in 2010, but he ultimately chose to sign with the Miami Heat. Now, fifteen years later, rumors of a potential trade to get him to the Big Apple have flooded social media again.
Nevertheless, Knicks insider Stefan Bondy doesn't see that happening right now. Following all speculation, he took to social media to let fans know that there's nothing brewing between the Knicks and James at the moment:
"For the LeBron-to-Knicks speculation, I checked on it and the answer was, 'No. Makes for good chatter but no,'” Bondy said on X.
Of course, we've seen how quickly things can change in this league, and with all the rumors surrounding James' potential desire to leave Southern California if the Lakers don't put together a competitive team, the Knicks might perhaps be interested at some point.
He does have a history with new coach Mike Brown, as they worked together when they led the Cleveland Cavaliers to the NBA Finals in 2007.
James has a no-trade clause in his contract, so the Knicks would only have to match his salary to get a deal done if it came down to that.
LeBron James' wife killed the Knicks' chances to get him
It turns out that 2010 wasn't the only time the Knicks were close to signing LeBron James.
According to Lisa Robinson of Vanity Fair, James considered playing for them in 2018. However, his wife, Savannah, pressured him to sign with the LA Lakers instead:
"We heard that LeBron wanted to come to New York. And I have really good sources about this, that he was thinking about coming to New York but that his wife wanted to be in Los Angeles, wanted the kids to go to school in Los Angeles, and that just kiboshed the whole thing," Robinson said on “Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective."
James ultimately won a ring with the Lakers a couple of years later, while the Knicks are still trying to get back to the NBA Finals for the first time in more than two decades.
The NBA is full of what-ifs, hypotheticals and deals that never were and, unfortunately for Knicks fans, they've been on the losing end of many of them.
