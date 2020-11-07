NBA Trade Rumors: Kyle Kuzma eligible for a contract extension but analysts predict a different route for his career

In the 2020 NBA Playoffs and NBA Finals in the Orlando bubble, Kyle Kuzma's contribution in the LA Lakers' title run couldn't have gone unnoticed. After winning his first-ever NBA championship with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, NBA trade rumors indicate that Kyle Kuzma could look to extend his contract with the LA Lakers and ask for a better package.

However many analysts also speculate a different route for his career, opining that Rob Pelinka, General Manager of the LA Lakers, may not offer the player a better deal at the franchise.

NBA Trade Rumors: Kyle Kuzma may not get a contract extension with the LA Lakers

Kyle Kuzma

In a recent episode of the ESPN podcast 'Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective', Brian Windhorst and Tim MacMahon discussed Kyle Kuzma's future with the LA Lakers.

In this regard, Brain Windhorst said about Kyle Kuzma:

"I would wager on this guy not getting extended, but he could get traded..is Kyle Kuzma. Kuzma, who is extension eligible, still has a year left on his contract, but is extension eligible and from what I understand, he is expecting a sizeable deal, hoping for a sizeable deal."

Kyle Kuzma has been a key role player for the LA Lakers, averaging 16 points, 5.5 rebounds and two assists per game. He came off the bench and was often talked about as 'the third guy' for the Lakers.

He hit some key buckets and clutch three-pointers during his first playoff run, but his inconsistency in scoring leaves many wondering about his future with the franchise.

Kuzma seals the win from downtown 🔥



A look back at the incredible ending to this Lakers-Nuggets NBA Restart matchup! #BESTofNBARestart pic.twitter.com/fsUDaLZSAE — NBA (@NBA) October 29, 2020

Kyle Kuzma in 2020 NBA Finals - Game Five

Tim MacMahon, when asked about Kyle Kuzma on the podcast, had this to say:

"I don't give him a sizeable deal, you know. I need to see more from him before making a huge financial commitment, and he's a..I feel.. like he is a pretty replaceable guy, I mean he's a guy who can get buckets, but what else does he do that makes him indespensible?... I don't think he's a unique talent in the NBA, and I also don't know if he's a great fit on that roster."

"Kuzma again with the hammer!" 🔨🔨🔨 pic.twitter.com/DM5uWD03h3 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 2, 2020

With many front office personnel pondering over what to do with their rosters in the off-season,.Kyle Kuzma's future at the LA Lakers remains uncertain.

However, many analysts have predicted that Kuzma could be on the LA Lakers' roster for another year, as he has a year left in his contract with the reigning NBA champions.