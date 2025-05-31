  • home icon
  NBA Trade Rumors: LA Clippers predicted to acquire Jrue Holiday following Celtics' early playoff exit

NBA Trade Rumors: LA Clippers predicted to acquire Jrue Holiday following Celtics' early playoff exit

By Itiel Estudillo
Modified May 31, 2025 03:05 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Boston Celtics - Source: Imagn
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Boston Celtics - Source: Imagn

It looks like the LA Clippers might offer a deal to the Boston Celtics for Jrue Holiday during the offseason. According to Celtics insider Brian Robb, the Clippers are expected to show trade interest in Holiday this summer.

NBA insider for Forbes, Evan Sidery, also confirmed Robb's report and echoed them on X, formerly Twitter.

Rumors are suggesting that Boston intends to rebuild the roster during the offseason. This means that the Celtics' core team is likely to be dismantled and sent to other teams for new pieces. One of those trade pieces is Holiday.

Jrue Holiday is signed to a four-year contract worth $134.4 million. With the 2024-25 season out of the way, the LA Clippers will have to only come up with an offer amounting to $104.4 million to secure Holiday. This also comes as good news for the Celtics as they could be looking at a couple of key players coming their way.

Is Jrue Holiday's potential departure a sign of Celtics' rebuild?

The Celtics made a disappointing exit from the Eastern Conference semifinals when they lost to the New York Knicks in six games. The exit angered many Celtics fans with many believing they lost due to Jayson Tatum's Achilles tear and Jaylen Brown playing through injury.

The Celtics' core couldn't keep up with the Knicks, sparking trade rumors. This led to speculations that Derrick White and Jrue Holiday could be playing for another team next season. While these only started out as rumors, many teams are now expressing interest in Holiday.

With that in mind, will Jrue Holiday's departure start a rebuilding trend for the Boston Celtics? Boston's front office made no such statements. However, letting go of Holiday or Derrick White is for securing younger talent that can surround Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown next season.

With Tatum potentially missing the 2025-26 season, Brown and the rest of the team might need fresher legs to help them keep up with the other teams.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
