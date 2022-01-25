NBA Trade Rumors: LA Lakers looking to shop 2 exciting youngsters and a first-round pick, still not receiving any interest

The LA Lakers' season campaign hasn't gone according to plan, as the Lakers continue to drift without any possible solution in view. Regardless of their star-studded roster, the Lakers find it difficult to maintain any level of consistency.

The team has come under heavy criticism, week in and week out for their poor performances. This seems to have prompted the franchise into making some moves in the trade market. But it doesn't seem forthcoming as they enter the trade market very light with the talent offering.

NBA Central @TheNBACentral Report: Lakers have been calling teams offering Kendrick Nunn, Talen Horton-Tucker and 1st-round pick and receiving zero interest lakersdaily.com/heres-what-the… Report: Lakers have been calling teams offering Kendrick Nunn, Talen Horton-Tucker and 1st-round pick and receiving zero interest lakersdaily.com/heres-what-the…

According to The Ringer writer Kevin O'Connor, the Lakers are offering a future firs-round pick with Kendrick Nunn and Talen Horton-Tucker, but no team seems to be interested at the moment.

“They’re calling teams offering a future first, Kendrick Nunn, and Talen Horton-Tucker, who has underwhelmed this season, and no one is biting yet," according to O'Connor.

Talen Horton-Tucker of the LA Lakers reacts to his charging foul during a 122-114 win over the Sacramento Kings on Jan. 4, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Kendrick Nunn, who was signed by the LA Lakers on Aug. 6, has yet to play in the regular season. He's only played during the preseason. The point guard, who sustained an ankle injury, was about to make a return, but was marred by a bone bruise to his knee.

K-Nunn went undrafted in 2018 but secured a partial contract with the Golden State Warriors, representing their G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors. He, however, signed a contract with the Miami Heat in the 2019-20 season and made his NBA debut on Oct. 23, against the Memphis Grizzlies. He posted 24 points, two rebounds, four assists and two steals to aid in the Heat's victory over the Grizzlies.

Having spent two seasons with the Heat and playing in 123 games while making the starting lineup 111 times, Nunn averaged 15.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists. Judging by his output with the Heat, he's not entirely a diamond in the rough.

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers



Talen Horton-Tucker is ready for year two 33 points, 10 boards, 4 steals.Talen Horton-Tucker is ready for year two 33 points, 10 boards, 4 steals. Talen Horton-Tucker is ready for year two 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/k9Da3IuC7F

Talen Horton-Tucker, on the other hand, was drafted by the Orlando Magic as a second round pick in 2019, but his rights were sold to the Lakers. His growth has been rather slow, but his talent cannot be denied.

His first three games for the Lakers this season were impressive as he averaged 23.3 points. But thereafter, his performance has dipped as he is averaging 10.5 points in 31 games – not so much of an exciting prospect in the trade market.

