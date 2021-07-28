NBA Trade Rumors: LA Lakers in pursuit of Buddy Hield with Kyle Kuzma going the other way

The LA Lakers are eager to bolster their squad ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season, following their subpar display in the 2021 NBA playoffs. Trade rumors have linked Buddy Hield to the purple and gold in a deal that would send Kyle Kuzma and Montrezl Harrell to Sacramento.

Meanwhile, Harrell's inclusion in the deal is solely based on whether he opts in. The 2020 NBA Sixth Man of the Year will earn $9.7 million if he exercises his player option with the LA Lakers. However, there is a high chance that he will be used in a trade deal if that happens.

The LA Lakers do not have many tradeable assets heading into the 2021 NBA offseason and do not have a lot to spend. Regardless, the Lakers general manager and head of basketball operations, Rob Pelinka, is determined to surround LeBron James and Anthony Davis with the right supporting cast.

What are the chances of the LA Lakers acquiring Buddy Hield in a trade that involves Kyle Kuzma?

With the LA Lakers' backcourt troubles, acquiring Hield would be a big win. However, the Lakers need to put together a package that will be worth it for the Sacramento Kings.

At the top of the dispensable LA Lakers' player list is Kyle Kuzma, who is hungry for more minutes. The introduction of AD resulted in Kuz dropping to the second unit. Despite bursts of brilliance in the 2020-21 regular season, the 26-year-old could not handle the pressure in AD and LeBron's absence.

Hield is an elite scorer and would be interested in competing for a championship, which is why reports suggest he is unsettled at Sacramento. Although his salary would be an added burden to the LA Lakers' limited cap space, it will be worth it if he makes meaningful contributions to help the Lakers win their second championship in three years.

Seeing this through would be a win for all parties involved, which makes the trade a lot more likely to happen. But the LA Lakers would have to consider other players that could be included in the trade package in a situation where Harrell declines his player option and becomes a free agent.

The 2021 NBA free agency is under a week away, and it is expected that the LA Lakers will make their move quickly. Hield is a top-tier player and will attract interest from several franchises, which is why the Lakers will have to land the guard early in free agency.

