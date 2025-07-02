NBA Trade Rumors: LA Lakers reach out to 2 franchises as Rob Pelinka scrambles to trade for Yves Missi and $48,000,000 big

After missing out on rumored top big men targets, the LA Lakers remain busy looking for a center. Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka said in mid-April that he would address the team’s gaping hole in the middle following the Anthony Davis-Luka Doncic trade. Since the offseason started, Pelinka has been searching for a player who can patrol the paint double as a lob threat for Doncic.
Once free agency opened, the Lakers watched Steven Adams, Clint Capela, Brook Lopez and Myles Turner sign for different teams. According to NBA insider Brett Siegel, Pelinka has turned his sights somewhere else.
“Missi is a very intriguing name to emerge as a trade target for the Lakers. … The 21st-overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft may be more obtainable than many would imagine.”
The New Orleans Pelicans moved 10 spots up to pick former Maryland star big man Derik Queen in the 2025 NBA draft. Joe Dumars, the team’s new president of basketball operations, also acquired veteran big man Kevon Looney in free agency. If Missi, who averaged 9.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game last season, is available, Rob Pelinka could trade for him.
Seigel’s report continued:
“The Lakers have also held trade conversations with the Portland Trail Blazers regarding veteran center Robert Williams III.”
Williams will enter the final of a four-year, $48 million contract he signed in 2022. He will earn $13.2 million next season, making him an attractive target for the LA Lakers, who are desperate to add size and length to the frontcourt.
Between the two, Yves Missi has the more favorable contract than Robert Williams. Missi is in the books next season for $3.3 million, while his remaining two years are team options. The 6-foot-10 center also does not have the injury history Williams has had.
Fans react to the LA Lakers reported interest in Yves Missi and Robert Williams
Most LA Lakers fans have been frustrated with how free agency has gone for their team. They are still waiting for Rob Pelinka to address LA’s most glaring and immediate need.
Fans react to their team’s reported interest in Yves Missi and Robert Williams:
Free agency is still on full blast, and the LA Lakers have multiple options on the table. Only time will tell who will join the lineup to help LeBron James and Luka Doncic carry the team.
