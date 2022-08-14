NBA Trade Rumors: LA Lakers sources insist they have multiple trade options for Russell Westbrook other than the rumored Indiana and Brooklyn deals

The Indiana Pacers and the Brooklyn Nets are two teams that have been consistently linked to LA Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook. LA has been looking at Kyrie Irving from the Nets as well as Buddy Hield and Myles Turner from Indiana as the centerpieces of a potential deal.

The Lakers, however, insist that they are looking at every possible option to improve their lineup, which could mean dealing Westbrook to other teams too. Dan Woike of the LA Times reported on this from the Lakers front office:

"Lakers sources insist they have options beyond the ones that have been reported (Irving, Buddy Hield, Myles Turner and others). Time should better reveal those once the bigger moves get made."

The Dallas Mavericks for a bevy of shooters and the Utah Jazz for Patrick Beverly, Jordan Clarkson and draft picks have also been mentioned. However, the Lakers’ reluctance to include two future first-round picks has torpedoed any deal so far.

Recent reports the suggested that to get Irving, they would be willing to give in to the Brooklyn Nets’ demands. To get the mercurial point guard, a deal centered on Westbrook and the two future first-round picks could get things done.

Several basketball analysts, though, disagreed with the LA Lakers' approach. They consistently implore the front office not to even sniff about Irving. A few former NBA players want the Lakers to go for the better fit, which means getting Hield and Turner.

Hield’s reliability and shooting will be huge factors going his way. Turner’s rim protection and versatility on defense will go a long way in helping LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Some believe that those two future first-round picks will be better utilized to get the Indiana Pacers duo.

The LA Lakers could be in serious trouble if they keep Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook's fit with the LA Lakers has been horrific.

After a storm of trade talks since the February trade deadline, Russell Westbrook should be aware that the LA Lakers are trying to move him. Talks could have rankled him and his separation from his longtime agent seemed to imply that.

The Lakers may have realized after their disastrous season that the Westbrook experiment has failed. The former MVP’s stubbornness hasn’t really helped his case either as he never saw his failures last season. He blamed everyone but himself for how he played in his first year with his hometown team.

The Athletic’s Jovan Buha, who extensively covers the Lakers, had this to say about why the Lakers are desperately trying to move Russell Westbrook:

“The dynamic between the Lakers and Russell Westbrook is becoming more untenable with each passing week as the two sides seemingly head for an inevitable divorce.”

Westbrook’s presence could mean more of the same epic failure last season, wasting another year of LeBron James’ precious championship window.

