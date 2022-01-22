NBA Trade Rumors: LA Lakers offer 2 young players and first-round pick for Jerami Grant

The LA Lakers are not in the position they hoped they would be at this time of the season, and a trade for Jerami Grant could be upcoming. The trade initially offered to the Detroit Pistons is thought to be for two young players and a first-round pick.

NBA Central @TheNBACentral Report: Lakers have offered Talen Horton-Tucker, Kendrick Nunn and 1st-round pick for Jerami Grant lakersdaily.com/report-lakers-… Report: Lakers have offered Talen Horton-Tucker, Kendrick Nunn and 1st-round pick for Jerami Grant lakersdaily.com/report-lakers-…

The Pistons are in the middle of a rebuild, building around last season's first overall pick Cade Cunningham, and are leaning towards building a young roster for the future. Grant is just 27 years old but is the fourth-oldest player on the Pistons, and he leads the team in scoring average at 20.1 points per game.

It looks like the two young pieces included in the deal would be Talen Horton-Tucker and Kendrick Nunn.

At 21 years old, Horton-Tucker is the youngest player for the Lakers to play more than 20 games this season. Nunn, 26, has yet to appear in a game this season. The Lakers have traded most of their first-round picks to acquire Anthony Davis, and their next first-round pick is in 2025.

Omari Sankofa II @omarisankofa Pistons announce they’ve assigned Jerami Grant, along with Luka Garza and Cassius Stanley, to the Motor City Cruise. Great news for Grant as he works his way back from thumb surgery Pistons announce they’ve assigned Jerami Grant, along with Luka Garza and Cassius Stanley, to the Motor City Cruise. Great news for Grant as he works his way back from thumb surgery

Grant is working his way back from thumb surgery and has not played since Dec. 10. It looks like he is nearing his return, which means he might play before the Feb. 10 trade deadline, giving teams a chance to see him in action before they try to trade for him.

Is the Lakers' package enough for Jerami Grant?

Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant with the ball

Last season, Jerami Grant averaged 22.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game in a massive leap over his previous seasons. He averages only 11.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists for his career. But last season was not a fluke as Grant averaged 20.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 24 games before the injury this season.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



Pistons grab their first win of the year Jerami Grant ices the gamePistons grab their first win of the year Jerami Grant ices the game ❄️Pistons grab their first win of the year https://t.co/Z54eZawb9M

The thing that makes Grant special is that he has shown he can do it all. With the Pistons, he has been the top option on offense and run that side of the court, despite Detroit having a horrible record the last two seasons. When Grant was with the OKC Thunder, he was a solid "3 and D" role player who was a fantastic cutter.

Grant would be a perfect fit for the Lakers. He is a hard defensive player who plays with energy and shoots 35% from behind the arc in his career. The issue is that Nunn is not a young prospect at 26, and Horton-Tucker has played well, shooting 42% from the field and 25% from 3-point range.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Lakers might not have the trade value to pull off a trade for a player as good as Grant. Because of his injury, the Pistons might wait until the trade deadline before they decide on Grant, and by then, they could receive a better offer.

Sportskeeda is now on apple news!

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein