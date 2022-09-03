NBA Trade Rumors: LA Lakers will need to get rid of 2 first-round picks if they want rotational pieces in exchange for 9x All-Star

The LA Lakers have had a busy offseason so far. However, according to various reports, they are expected to make a few more moves. Among all the stars on the roster, Russell Westbrook is one player that the team is trying to move.

The former MVP had a below-par season last campaign and has been in trade rumors since the start of the offseason. However, his drop in value has made it very difficult for the Lakers to trade him.

According to Dan Woike of the LA Times, the team will have to let go of its first-round picks to trade Westbrook. In his latest report, he wrote that executives from both conferences want multiple picks along with Westbrook. Two first-round picks would be needed for the Lakers to get multiple rotation pieces.

There were high expectations on Westbrook last season. However, the former MVP did not seem to fit in right from the very start. Playing alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis, he didn't find his role and this affected the team.

Westbrook was heavily criticized for his performances last season. He will certainly be gunning to prove that he still has a lot left in his tank. However, only time will tell if he can do that while being part of the LA Lakers.

The Indiana Pacers are believed to be a landing spot for Westbrook. They are willing to trade Buddy Hield and Myles Turner. But for that to happen, LA will have to let go of its first-round picks from 2027 and 2029.

Will Russell Westbrook be part of the LA Lakers next season?

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns.

The LA Lakers have high aspirations for next season. After a disappointing 2021-22 season, the team would want to make things right this season.

Considering how things worked out with Russell Westbrook last season, they are looking to part ways. According to reports, they have spoken to several teams about a trade.

Initially, the Lakers were reluctant to give up picks. But it looks like that is the only way to trade him. With less than a month left before training camp begins, no deal seems to be in place yet. However, things don't take time to quickly change in the NBA.

If the LA Lakers get quality role players in exchange for Westbrook and draft picks, they may execute the deal before the start of next season.

