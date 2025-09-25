NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers’ potential price for Walker Kessler includes $53.9M guard and multiple picks to Jazz

After acquiring center Deandre Ayton this offseason, the LA Lakers are still rumored to have interest in Utah Jazz big man Walker Kessler. However, the Jazz have a reportedly high asking price for the young center.On Thursday, Ashish Mathur of Lakers Daily wrote that a source has indicated that LA will attempt to trade for Kessler next season. However, Mathur said that the Lakers will have to give up Austin Reaves, who is on a four-year, $53.9 million contract, per Spotrac. In addition to the Lakers' starting guard, the Jazz might ask for multiple first-round picks.Kessler, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract, has been rumored to be on the Lakers' radar for the past two seasons. On Wednesday, The Athletic's Tony Jones reported that Utah and the 24-year-old center did not reach an agreement on an extension. Kessler will become a restricted free agent next offseason.Reaves, 27, has two years left on the contract he signed in 2023. He will earn $13.9 million in the upcoming season and has a $14.9 million player option in 2026-27.Rob Pelinka says the Lakers had an 'intentional and productive' offseasonLA Lakers president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka described the team's offseason as &quot;intentional and productive.&quot; In a joint press conference with Lakers coach JJ Redick on Thursday, Pelinka said that the team's offseason moves were designed to address their needs.&quot;I feel like from a roster standpoint, we were able to address some goals,&quot; Pelinka said. &quot;Getting a starting center, which was something we felt like was very important. Adding a couple of really good wings in terms of three-and-d wings in Jake LaRavia and Marcus Smart.&quot;Clearly, getting an extension done with Luka, in addition to having LeBron choose another year with the Lakers as opposed to entering free agency are all productive things for us as a basketball team. In addition to that too, recently extending JJ's contract just to make it clear that he's the basketball leader in terms of our coaching and on-court performance.&quot;Most notably, LeBron James opted into his player option and Luka Doncic inked a three-year, $165 million maximum contract extension. Pelinka also announced Thursday that the team signed Redick, who has three years left on his contract, to an extension.The Lakers are expected to start James, Doncic, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura and newcomer Deandre Ayton. They have also bolstered their bench with former DPOY Marcus Smart and young forward Jake LaRavia.