NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers could pursue Bruce Brown in free agency

The LA Lakers are reportedly showing significant interest in acquiring Bruce Brown from the Denver Nuggets during the upcoming NBA free-agency period. As the Lakers prioritize continuity and aim to retain their core players, bringing in Brown could be a significant move for the team.

During a recent news conference, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka stressed the significance of preserving continuity. This suggests that the team intends to re-sign key free agents, including Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, D’Angelo Russell, Lonnie Walker IV and Dennis Schroder.

Financial constraints may limit the Lakers' salary cap space for acquiring players from outside the organization, but they will still strive to strengthen their team. Despite financial limitations, the Lakers will endeavor to enhance their team. However, they do possess a midlevel exception that could be used to sign players.

Michael Singer from the Denver Post reported that the Lakers are closely monitoring Bruce Brown, a versatile wing player for the Denver Nuggets.

To secure Brown's services, the Lakers would likely need to access the non-taxpayer midlevel exception. This might require declining the options of players like Malik Beasley and Mo Bamba to create additional financial flexibility. The Lakers, as reported by Dan Woike of the L.A. Times, are seriously considering this option.

Adding Brown would significantly enhance the Lakers. His exceptional 3-point shooting and defensive abilities are well known. Lakers fans are familiar with his talent, as he showcased his skills against them during the Western Conference finals.

Brown shot 35.8% from beyond the arc. He averaged 11.5 points, grabbed 4.1 rebounds and made 3.3 assists and 1.1 steals per game during his career year with the Nuggets.

In addition to strengthening the Lakers' rotation, signing Brown would also weaken the Nuggets, their main competition in the Western Conference for the upcoming season. The Lakers are ready to make a move that could significantly impact their roster and their mission for another NBA championship, fueled by their strong interest in Brown.

Replacing Bruce Brown in the Denver Nuggets' roster

The Denver Nuggets face a challenging task in replacing Bruce Brown's production if they lose him in free agency due to their limited cap space.

However, the Nuggets are taking proactive measures to replenish their bench by targeting affordable, rotation-caliber players in the upcoming draft. Recently acquiring the No. 29 and 32 picks from the Indiana Pacers, the Nuggets aim to maximize their championship window with Nikola Jokic and their high payroll.

By bringing in young and cost-effective talent to strengthen their bench, the Nuggets are demonstrating their aggressive approach to navigating the evolving salary cap landscape and aiming to compete for championships in the future.

