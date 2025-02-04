NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers target 6'11" $12,600,000 Rockets center as potential Anthony Davis replacement

Following the shocking trade that sent Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks, the LA Lakers find themselves lacking in big men. The center and power forward positions were already weak for LA before the trade, leaving general manager Rob Pelinka with pressing questions about how to strengthen these positions.

Pelinka is looking for a replacement before the Feb. 6 trade deadline. On Tuesday, the Athletic's Sam Amick reported that LA's front office has had conversations with the Houston Rockets about Steven Adams.

"League sources say the Lakers have had talks with Houston about 31-year-old big man Steven Adams," Amick wrote. "And while the two sides have been significantly apart, with no signs that a deal will actually get done, those talks offers some clarity as to what Pelinka has been thinking here."

Adams is in the final year of a two-year extension, which he signed in 2022. He is owed $12,600,000 this year before he hits free agency this summer.

Adams has been playing a career low in minutes this year, leading to low production. He averages only 3.8 points and 5.3 rebounds in 12.5 minutes per game, his lowest numbers since his rookie year.

Adams missed the 2023-24 season for the Memphis Grizzlies as he underwent and rehabbed from a PCL injury. Last year, the Grizzlies traded Adams to the Rockets for Victor Oladipo and a trio of second-round picks.

If LA is unable to land Adams ahead of the deadline, they can make a run at him when he becomes a free agent this summer.

What does the LA Lakers rotation at the center and power forward look like post-Anthony Davis trade?

Even while Anthony Davis was on the LA Lakers, they were still in dire need of a big man. Davis said that LA needed a starting center so he could go back to playing power forward.

LA will likely have either LeBron James or Rui Hachimura start at power forward, while Jaxson Hayes starts at center. Jarred Vanderbilt is back after a lengthy absence, having played in four of LA's last five games.

Another player who adds depth to LA's frontcourt is 6-foot-11 center Trey Jemison III. He signed a two-way contract in January and could see an increase in minutes with the main roster.

There's also center Christian Koloko and newly acquired forward Markieff Morris, but it remains to be seen how many minutes they'll see on the new-look Lakers.

Acquiring Maxi Kleber from the Dallas Mavericks could have helped shore up the four position but he is still out with a right foot fracture. Another player on the Lakers roster is Christian Wood. However, the center hasn't played a single game this season due to a knee injury he suffered toward the end of last season.

