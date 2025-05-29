NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers torn over trading Austin Reaves and $18,000,000 wing after 2-12 playoffs run

The LA Lakers have huge decisions to make this offseason as they begin their Luka Doncic era in full swing. LA didn't have time to make trades at the deadline after the surprise acquisition of Doncic, and it ultimately resulted in its first-round series loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2025 NBA playoffs.

The Lakers lack a starting center, which is a significant roster flaw for any team, especially one with Doncic as its franchise player. However, a lack of assets and draft capital makes it a tricky proposition for the Lakers to find help. Amid the difficulty of getting a deal done with likely trade candidates and just one first-round pick, LA is internally at odds over trading Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura.

Here's what insider Anthony Irwin reported on Wednesday:

"According to league and team sources, a fierce debate has broken out about what to do with Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura."

"To be clear, both are extremely well-liked internally. No Lakers decision maker is looking ahead to the day when they can finally rid themselves of two of the better moves any team has made on the margins in recent years."

The duo has been part of the Lakers' core for two and a half seasons and has been productive at various junctures. They have been the team's top two role players in that span.

However, LA has a 2-12 NBA playoff record in its past 14 postseason games. The Lakers need upgrades at multiple positions. Reaves and Hachimura are exceptional talents, but they have their limitations. That makes their fit questionable, especially with the iteration of a Luka Doncic and LeBron James tandem.

Lakers remain likely to trade Rui Hachimura over Austin Reaves

As per Irwin's report, NBA trade rumors suggest the Lakers aren't "seriously considering" trading Austin Reaves unless there's an All-Star caliber player available in return. However, such players are not on the market. Even if they are, the teams trading them don't have much incentive to engage in negotiations with LA, as Reaves will be a free agent in 2026.

He also makes way less than those players, so the team trading for him will likely have to take on unwanted salary fillers. On the other hand, Rui Hachimura, who will make $18,000,000 next year and is on an expiring deal, is a more likely candidate to get traded.

Despite being a better on-court fit for the Lakers than Reaves, Hachimura's salary and market value align with the role player talent LA could be looking for. Should LeBron James and Dorian Finney-Smith return next year (both have player options), the Lakers will have a logjam in the wing spot, especially on defense, as Luka Doncic also guards similar players as Hachimura, James and Finney-Smith.

If not for a center, Hachimura could be the key in helping LA land a point-of-attack defender who won't be a liability on the offensive end. The Lakers can then make a stopgap addition or two at the center spot and look for reinforcements at the deadline or next offseason when they have more wiggle room and trade assets to work with.

