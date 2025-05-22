NBA Trade Rumors: LaMelo Ball no longer untouchable as Hornets’ priority revealed by insider

The Charlotte Hornets have been trying to get over the hump for years now. They've stacked promising young talent, but have yet to take a leap to get to the next level.

Ad

That has often fueled speculation about LaMelo Ball's future with the organization as he's the type of marquee player who could entice big-market teams.

The Hornets never considered cutting ties with the Chino Hills standout, but it seems like that could change now. According to a report by Sam Amico, Ball is no longer the only untouchable player on the roster, as that distinction now belongs to Brandon Miller.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“One opposing executive told Hoops Wire that he’s been led to believe Brandon Miller is the lone untouchable on Charlotte’s roster — though he doesn’t think LaMelo Ball or Miles Bridges will be moved. ‘No one would pay what the Hornets are surely seeking for (either player),’ the executive said,” read the report.

Ad

Clearly, that doesn't necessarily mean they're actively trying to get rid of him, and it would take a major offer for the Hornets to pull the trigger.

Lonzo Ball says LaMelo will be traded to the LA Clippers

Even so, this isn't the first time that Ball's name has been in trade rumors. His older brother, Lonzo, believes he could be on the move this offseason.

Ad

Talking on his "What an Experience" podcast, the Chicago Bulls star point guard predicted that the Hornets would take Rutgers star Dylan Harper with the No. 4 pick in the 2025 NBA draft and then trade Ball to the LA Clippers:

"I low-key got Dylan Harper going to the Hornets, and I got MELO going to the Clips," said Lonzo.

That would make sense on paper as Harper is an elite prospect as a combo guard, and having him and Ball on the roster could be redundant. On top of that, the Clippers could use another lead guard, not to mention someone young to build around for years to come. Harper is projected to be the No. 2 pick and it's hard to envision any scenario in which he could slide to No. 4.

Ball averaged 25.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 7.9 assists per game, and injuries and defensive issues aside, he should gauge plenty of interest in the trade market.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ernesto Cova Ernesto Cova is a journalist at Sportskeeda with a PhD in Sports Psychology. His education helped him develop a clearer understanding of the sports world as a whole, including basketball. Ernesto has over eight years of experience in the field, working for Fadeaway World, The Inquisitr, NBA Blast, The Cold Wire and Bolavip, among others.



His favorite team is the Chicago Bulls because of the Michael Jordan era. Jordan is Ernesto's all-time favorite, as he changed the game forever. Ernesto's second favorite was Kobe Bryant because he embodied that same competitive fire and Ernesto watched him play throughout his entire career. Nowadays, Ernesto really likes Stephen Curry, who he believes to be the most influential player of the past 15 years or so.



Ernesto's favorite basketball moment was when Venezuela -- his country -- took down Canada to take home the 2015 FIBA Americas Cup.



When not watching or writing about basketball, Ernesto likes to read and is interested in photography. Know More