NBA Trade Rumors: Larry Nance Jr. targeted by 6 teams including the Philadelphia 76ers, Boston Celtics

The latest NBA trade rumors suggest that Larry Nance Jr. is on the radar of as many as six teams. High-profile teams like the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics are notable mentions who are willing to trade for the Cavs forward.

Larry Nance Jr. is currently ruled out with a long-term injury, but this hasn't stopped teams developing an interest in trading for the versatile forward. He has featured in 19 games this season and is averaging 9.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.9 steals per game this season.

He is currently under a reasonable contract worth $44.8 million, which runs until the 2022/23 season and could be useful for any kind of team, be it a title-contending one or a team that is hoping to make the playoffs.

However, the Cavs do not see themselves parting ways with Larry Nance Jr., as reported by Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com:

"The Cavs keep telling opposing teams that Nance, who is expected to be back in the lineup on March 12 following surgery on his fractured left hand, isn’t available. They recognize what he means to the city and organization.”

The Cavs do look hesitant to let go of an asset like Larry Nance Jr. but could be tempted if a big offer does come their way.

NBA Trade Rumours: How Larry Nance Jr. can help the Philadelphia 76ers, Boston Celtics and other teams interested in his services

Larry Nance Jr #22 of the Cleveland Cavaliers shoots the ball

Larry Nance Jr. is a reliable player on both ends of the floor and is making almost two steals (1.9), to go with 0.5 blocks per game. Standing at 6 feet 9 inches tall, Nance has size on his side and can prove to be a decent shooter of the ball from deep. Nance is averaging a career-high 38.1% from beyond the arc this season.

Larry Nance Jr. can provide versatility to any lineup by featuring as a small-ball center if need be. His ability to match up against some of the best players in his position is also a bonus for a team that would go all in to make this trade move possible.

It remains to be seen if the Cavs will give in to hefty offers or not, though there is no doubt that Nance will prove to be a great addition to any team that is in line to secure his services.