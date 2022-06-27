NBA Trade Rumors: League insider asserts Brooklyn Nets should request for 6x All-Star from Miami Heat in a potential Kyrie Irving trade

The Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets are already involved in trade rumors this offseason. For these teams, rumors have started surrounding Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and Kyrie Irving.

The Heat have found success in the postseason in the recent past with Jimmy Butler at the helm. With Pat Riley placing his faith in Butler to guide the 'Heatles' back into championship contention, Jimmy 'Buckets' has absolutely repaid Riley's investment.

In his debut season with the Heat, Butler catapulted his name to superstardom with heroic displays night in and night out while establishing and solidifying himself as one of the league's best players.

To cap off a career year with the Heat, Jimmy Butler single-handedly ushered the franchise back to the NBA Finals, their first, post the 'Big Three' era that ended in 2014.

The Miami Heat's investment in Butler continues to pay off, as displayed once again by the five-time NBA 'All-Star' in the 2022 NBA playoffs. His dazzling displays piloted the Heat aircraft all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals, falling just short of their second NBA Finals in three years.

The Miami Heat were edged out by the Boston Celtics in seven games. Despite Jimmy Butler's dauntless performance, the three-time NBA champions couldn't get the job done.

For all the success they have witnessed in the past three years, the Heat fell short right before the finish line, and it has now become evident that the Heat require a second star in addition to Butler.

The Heat's secondary option, Bam Adebayo, hasn't really lived up to expectations. When the former NBA All-Star's opportunity to solidify himself as the second option came during the 2022 postseason, Adebayo failed to rise to the occasion.

This isn't to say that the impact and influence Bam has had on the Heat's success is miniscule.In fact, Adebayo has been a pivotal factor in Miami's newfound and renewed success. His defensive prowess far outweighs what most stars around the league contribute to their respective teams.

However, the 'Heatles' need to land a competent third star, and the search for the prospect looks set to continue.

The Brooklyn Nets fiasco

The Brooklyn Nets, have had to face their worst nightmares come to life. Since the arrivals of 'All-Stars' Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in the summer of 2019, the Nets have found little success, with their 'creme de la creme' coming in the form of the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals.

With Irving's inconsistency and unpredictability, talks have emerged linking Irving away from the Brooklyn Nets. Speaking about the scenario, American sports analyst and commentator for Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports Radio, Chris Broussard shared his thoughts on the situation.

Broussard stated-

“Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo for Kyrie and Ben Simmons…that’s where we start talking”

Any team would be fortunate to have the talent Kyrie Irving brings to the table. The championship star, who has had to claw his way through tough times, is now an experienced veteran of the game.

However, any trade surrounding Irving would tax a heavy toll in relation to players and picks involved in favor of the Brooklyn Nets.

