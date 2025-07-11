NBA Trade Rumors: LeBron James’ Cavaliers reunion hinges on lone condition as Lakers star's LA exit buzz intensifies

Recent reports have shown that the LA Lakers are ready to move on from LeBron James after the 2025-26 NBA season. On Friday, ESPN's Brian Windhorst and Ramona Shelburne predicted that the Lakers will shift to focus on All-Star guard Luka Doncic. The question now is: what's next for the four-time champion?

James has exercised his $52.6 million player option for the next season. After that, he's expected to become an unrestricted free agent. With questions on what will happen next for the four-time MVP, one team has emerged as a potential destination for the Lakers star.

Hoops Wire reported on Friday that the Cleveland Cavaliers are interested in a reunion with their former franchise star. However, there is one condition before the Cavaliers engage in acquiring the 6-foot-9 forward.

"Sources said that Cleveland is only interested in James in a buyout situation," Hoops Wire's Ashish Mathur wrote. "And why wouldn’t they be?"

The organization isn't interested in a potential trade since they'd have to absorb a lot of money to match James' salary. Also, they'll have to let go of a lot of assets.

Even though James is the oldest player in the league, he's still at an elite level. Last season, he appeared in 70 games, averaging 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists.

He was one of the best players for the Lakers during the 2025 NBA playoffs. The 21-time All-Star averaged 25.4 ppg (second for the team), 9.0 rpg and 5.6 apg. However, with the Lakers shifting their focus to Luka Doncic, many are convinced that LeBron James might join another franchise next season.

An unnamed executive thinks the Lakers and LeBron James are 'butting heads'

An unnamed NBA executive thanks the Lakers for doing unpredictable things with LeBron James this summer. While most players usually get a contract extension whenever they exercise their player options, the same hasn't been done for James.

“I think LeBron and the Lakers’ front office are butting heads," the NBA executive told Hoops Wire on Thursday. "They haven’t had an impressive offseason at all and then there are rumors that Rob (Pelinka) is saving cap space for 2027. That’s just idiotic when you have LeBron and Luka.”

With his 23rd season coming up, LeBron wants to chase his fifth NBA championship before he retires.

