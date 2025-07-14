NBA Trade Rumors: LeBron James considering switch to rival Clippers from Lakers to stay in LA

LeBron James opted into his $52.6 million deal on June 29 but the rumors about his future with the LA Lakers continue. The four-time MVP’s representative and confidante, Rich Paul, heightened speculations when the agent gave NBA insider Shams Charania a cryptic message. Paul said that he and James are evaluating the best scenario for the basketball icon at “this stage in his life and career.”
A basketball fan on X (formerly Twitter), who claims to be a pro sports insider, added an intriguing layer to the uncertainty.
The tweet was yet another speculation linking James to the LA Clippers. A few hours earlier, NBA insider Brandon “Scoop B Robinson” lit the basketball world with a report. He said that four teams —the Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers and the Clippers — contacted Paul to inquire about James.
The rumors about LeBron James possibly signing with the Clippers are not surprising. Given James’ preference to stay in Southern California, playing for Steve Ballmer’s franchise makes sense. The NBA’s all-time leading scorer will also reunite with former Cavaliers coach Ty Lue if he forces his way to the “other” LA team.
The Clippers retooled in the offseason after an impressive playoff appearance that ended in a 120-101 Game 7 loss to Denver in the first round. They added John Collins and Brook Lopez to a core led by Kawhi Leonard, James Harden and Ivica Zubac. Only time will tell if the Clippers would reconfigure the roster again or include valuable first-round picks to get a player who will turn 41 in December.
Fans react to latest rumor about LeBron James looking to play for LA Clippers
Any LeBron James news, particularly about his future in the NBA, also creates a buzz. Fans promptly reacted to the rumor about James “doing everything possible” to play for the LA Clippers.
James watched his son and LA Lakers teammate Bronny James play on Saturday in the Las Vegas Summer League. Before the Lakers took on the New Orleans Pelicans, the ESPN crew covering the game asked the elder James for an interview. According to NBA insider Dave McMenamin, the veteran denied the request, telling the reporter that he had “nothing to talk about” his future.
While LeBron James has remained mum, fans continue to speculate where he could end up playing next if he asks for a trade.
