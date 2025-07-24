  • home icon
NBA Trade Rumors: LeBron James Predicted To Land Next To $68M Eastern Conference Duo At Trade Deadline 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Jul 24, 2025 05:54 GMT
LeBron James (Image Source: Imagn)

The looming uncertainty around LeBron James and his future with the LA Lakers continues to spark league-wide conversations on his next landing spot. While the ideal scenario is him likely staying put in LA, there's a world where things could change, especially leading up to the trade deadline.

Should that happen, James could have options to explore. Not many teams have the flexibility to trade for him because of the apron rules, while some may feel they have already found their best combination and it wouldn't be feasible to trade for James.

Given these circumstances, The Ringer's Bill Simmons and Zach Lowe agreed that the Miami Heat could be an ideal landing spot for James if he leaves the Lakers at the February 15 trade deadline. Both ruled out a potential buyout for James, suggesting he won't be as adamant on holding his stance to leave LA.

But from a trade perspective, the Heat would make sense.

"I honestly would say Miami. I don't know why. It's just like a weird gut feeling," Simmons told Lowe on Wednesday's episode of The Bill Simmons Show.

Simmons ruled out James' fallout with Pat Riley in 2014 as a potential roadblock, citing that he returned to Cleveland despite a harsh ending to his first stint in 2010.

"If it's the right move for both sides and if Miami can look at it and go, 'We could actually win the East if we turn Wiggins and whatever else into LeBron,'" Simmons added.
Meanwhile, Lowe vouched for James' pairing with Heat's $68.0 million duo, Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo. Considering that the Eastern Conference has weakened because of Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton's Achilles injuries, any team could have a puncher's chance to make the finals.

The Heat, in particular, with LeBron James, can achieve the feat.

Exploring a LeBron James to Miami Heat trade package

A LeBron James trade to the Miami Heat at the February 15 trade deadline is logistically possible. The Heat have the contracts to comply with the apron rules, so neither side will require a third team involved. The key moving pieces from Miami would be Andrew Wiggins and Davion Mitchell.

Here's a potential scenario:

Heat get

  • LeBron James
  • Bronny James

Lakers get

  • Andrew Wiggins
  • Davion Mitchell
  • Simone Fontecchio
  • 2028 first-round pick

By trading Bronny James, the Lakers will have 14 players on the team instead of 15, allowing them to sign a player on the buyout market after the deadline. The Lakers get three contracts with two or less years each, fitting their criteria of signing players on shorter deals to have more cap space in 2027 when a host of superstar players potentially become free agents.

