NBA Trade Rumors: Luka Doncic's New Recruit For LA Lakers Nearly Joined Miami Heat

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Jul 26, 2025 14:25 GMT
Luka Doncic has had a busy summer. Along with having a decision to make on his contract extension with the LA Lakers on Aug. 2, the superstar has been involved in roster-building decisions. He's played a key role in two of their major additions, Deandre Ayton and Marcus Smart, addressing massive voids for the team.

Doncic deserved credit for Smart's addition, in particular. He was coveted by multiple teams fresh after reaching a buyout agreement with the Washington Wizards.

However, Doncic's pitch was one of the significant swing factors that convinced Smart to join LA. The latest reports suggest that there is a world where Doncic wouldn't have had an opportunity to recruit Smart.

As per NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks pursued trades for the former Defensive Player of the Year. The Heat were close with an offer, sending Terry Rozier to Washington.

The move never materialized, leading Marcus Smart to join forces with Luka Doncic.

It was a sneaky good deal for the Lakers, who addressed one of their roster holes on the defensive end of the floor. LA didn't have a reliable point-of-attack defender, who had servicable offensive tools. Smart provides that.

The Lakers also didn't have to ship any of their trade assets, signing Smart on a two-year $10.5 million contract. The only notable loss LA suffered was losing Jordan Goodwin. The team had to waive his contract to make space for Smart's signing as the Lakers are hard-capped at the first apron after using the non-taxpayer exception.

Luka Doncic calling "meant a lot" to new Lakers guard Marcus Smart

Marcus Smart could have joined the Phoenix Suns or Milwaukee Bucks as a free agent. However, Luka Doncic's call motivated him to join the LA Lakers. Smart revealed Doncic's pitch in his first interaction with reporters after signing with LA, saying:

"When you get a guy like Luka calling... to see if you want to come join something special that he's trying to cook up over here and for him to say that he can really use my help, that meant a lot."
Doncic and Smart didn't have a relationship off the court before, but had immense mutual respect following their battles on the court.

Smart is an ideal fit alongside Doncic as a secondary playmaker and ball-handler. For the Lakers, he will mainly be deployed for his defense at the point of attack.

