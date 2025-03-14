NBA Trade Rumors: Major Devin Booker announcement by Suns owner set to spoil Rockets plan

As things continue to unravel for the Phoenix Suns, Devin Booker's name has been tossed around when discussing the next star on the move. While some teams have a clear interest in him, it doesn't appear the star guard will be hitting the market anytime soon.

Since reaching the NBA Finals in 2021, the Suns have made drastic changes to their roster. They brought in a pair of stars in Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal to pair with Book, but the trio has fallen short of expectations. Last year they were eliminated in the first round, and now Phoenix is on the brink of possibly missing the playoffs entirely.

During a recent interview with ESPN, Suns owner Matt Ishbia touched on the future of the organization. He brought up the idea of retooling, but Booker is one player they have no desire to move on from.

"Never happen," Ishbia said, interrupting the question. "It's silly. So here's what I'll tell you: I have Devin Booker in the prime. In order to win an NBA championship, you got to have a superstar. You got to have a great player."

If Phoenix were to start listening to offers for Booker, the Houston Rockets would be among the teams at the front of the line. They have an abundance of assets at their disposal and reportedly view him as someone who could help them return to contender status.

Detroit Pistons listed with best odds to land Devin Booker if he's traded

Even though the Rockets have been open with their interest in Devin Booker, oddsmakers don't favor them in a potential sweepstakes. Instead, an Eastern Conference team on the rise are the favorites to land the All-Star guard.

Earlier this week, betting odds hit social media regarding Booker's next team if he's traded. The Rockets found themselves in fourth, trailing the OKC Thunder, New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons.

There are multiple reasons why the Pistons are the favorites to land Booker, the biggest being that he is a native of Michigan. Amid the team's massive turnaround, Detroit could also be in the market for a big upgrade this offseason.

In terms of fit, Devin Booker makes perfect sense for the Pistons. He is a guard who could easily slot in next to Cade Cunningham and provide a big scoring punch in the backcourt. Together, this duo would instantly form one of the NBA's best guard pairings.

As a star-level player in the prime of his career, a large market would form for Booker if the Suns looked to trade him. It appears teams will have to keep waiting though, as Phoenix has made their feelings clear regarding their homegrown star.

