NBA Trade Rumors: Major outcome revealed as Giannis Antetokounmpo approached by Bucks franchise amid uncertain future

The Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors continue to swirl after the Milwaukee Bucks were eliminated by the Indiana Pacers in the playoffs last month. Antetokounmpo has gone out of the first round in his last three seasons despite playing superb basketball. Chris Haynes said after the Game 5 loss to the Pacers that he could not see the two-time MVP remaining in Milwaukee.

On Saturday, the NBA insider gave the latest update on Antetokounmpo:

“I was told the Bucks made contact with Giannis Antetokounmpo as early as this morning and sources relayed to me that a meeting is expected to be scheduled mid-next week. … All he wants to do is to be put in a position where he can play alongside a team that has a chance to fight for a title.”

According to Haynes, Antetokounmpo would talk to the Milwaukee Bucks’ front office about the “direction” of the franchise. The reporter added that the scheduled meeting will be “very, very crucial” for both parties.

The Bucks struggled in the last two months before the playoffs. Trading Khris Middleton for Kyle Kuzma did not work as planned. Bobby Portis’ suspension for substance abuse did not help. Damian Lillard returned from a blood clot but tore his Achilles tendon in the playoffs. The point guard might not play next season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo signed a three-year, $175.3 million extension last year that will kick in starting the 2025-26 season. If the NBA superstar does not like the way the Bucks are headed, he could ask out of Milwaukee. As Chris Haynes reported, next week’s meeting could decide Antetokounmpo’s future.

Bucks will have no shortage of callers if they want to trade Giannis Antetokounmpo

Since winning back-to-back MVPs in 2019 and 2020, Giannis Antetokounmpo ranked fourth, third, third and fourth in MVP voting. This year, he could end up third again behind frontrunners Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. If the Milwaukee Bucks decide to trade him, the team’s front office will have no shortage of callers.

The Greek Freak will not turn 31 until early December. Last season, he averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds and tied a career-high with 6.5 assists per game. Antetokounmpo was even more dominant in the playoffs. He led the NBA in postseason scoring (33.0 PPG) and rebounding (15.4 RPG). The versatile forward also added 6.6 APG, 1.0 SPG and 1.0 BPG.

The Bucks have multiple crucial decisions to make in the offseason. Keeping Giannis Antetokounmpo should be on top of their list.

