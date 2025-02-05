  • home icon
NBA Trade Rumors: Massive updates on Kevin Durant to Warriors emerge, paving Jimmy Butler's pathway to West contender 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Feb 05, 2025 06:23 GMT
NBA: Miami Heat at Phoenix Suns - Source: Imagn
Massive updates on Kevin Durant to Warriors emerge with Jimmy Butler replacing former MVP on West contender (Image Source: Imagn)

The NBA trade rumors surrounding Kevin Durant's return to the Golden State Warriors have intensified, paving the way for Jimmy Butler's desired move to the Phoenix Suns. The Suns initially rejected the Warriors' inquiry, but things have changed. Insider Brett Siegel has reported that the links are only growing.

Durant is widely expected to reunite with Steph Curry in the Bay Area, which could help the Heat trade Jimmy Butler to the Suns in a multi-team deal as the former MVP's replacement. Here's what Siegel wrote on Tuesday:

"The concept gaining significant momentum amongst league circles is that Butler could be moved to Phoenix in a massive multi-team trade that still sees Durant land with the Warriors."
The Suns have wanted Butler on their team but in exchange for Bradley Beal. However, his no-trade clause has made it nearly impossible for the Suns to acquire Butler while keeping Durant and Devin Booker on the team. Beal and his representation reportedly maintained their desire to stay in Phoenix.

Meanwhile, Butler has rejected multiple trade proposals because of his desire to land with the Suns. He's hinted that the Suns remain his priority and he would only sign an extension with the West contenders.

In the aftermath of Luka Doncic's trade to the Lakers, all of these major moves continue to gain momentum as teams look for big swings. The Warriors, in particular, have picked up the pace on adding a co-star, and they have probably zeroed in on Kevin Durant.

According to Siegel, the Warriors are also amending a mistake they committed in 2019 by letting Durant go against Steph Curry's wishes. Here's what Siegel wrote:

“When Durant originally left, they knew that they messed up,” another West source who was granted full anonymity to speak freely on the situation told ClutchPoints.
“(Steph) Curry never wanted Kevin to leave, and they've been trying to fix that mistake since. Now is their chance to do so and just ride this out and compete for championships until those legends retire.

Edited by Arhaan Raje
