NBA Trade Rumors: Miami Heat contemplating going after Bradley Beal, Jalen Rose disapproves of James Harden joining the KD-Kyrie duo

Bradley Beal has been the subject of NBA trade rumors for years. The All-Star shooting guard has been consistently putting up huge numbers for the Washington Wizards but due to lack of help, the team has consistently finished in the lottery spots. Last season, Beal averaged a remarkable 30 points and 6 assists per game but got snubbed from all three All-NBA teams.

Bradley Beal snubbed again? pic.twitter.com/BJqzSGpqI1 — League Alerts (@LeagueAlerts) September 16, 2020

That doesn't usually happen, apart from the fact that most of Beal's exceptional performances were in a losing cause. After the league didn't include him in any of the All-NBA teams, fans around the league demanded that he should get traded to a big-market franchise where his efforts would be highlighted in front of a national audience with many suggesting the Miami Heat.

NBA Trade Rumors: Potential Bradley Beal to the Miami Heat trade depends on numerous factors

The Miami Heat had a glamorous 2019-20 season. Seen as the "underdog team", they beat multiple title contenders in order to advance to the NBA finals. However, in the Finals, they came head to head against a star-studded LA Lakers squad that was led by an inform LeBron James and Anthony Davis. If they intend to get back to that stage of the competition again, they need to add significant pieces to their roster.

SOURCES: the talks for Bradley Beal ➡️ Miami have “strongly increased” over the past few days. #HeatTwitter



however, i’m told the Wizards remain “confident” that Beal will return for next season. — Ashley Nicole. (@AshNicoleMoss) November 16, 2020

Bradley Beal would be a great fit on majority of the teams in the league. His exceptional scoring ability and playmaking skills could add that missing ingredient to a potential title contender. After NBA trade rumors concerning Bradley Beal's possible move to Miami Heat made it online. The original source of this story, sports radio host Ashley Nicole also made it clear the numerous factors that are in play for this deal to go through.

The biggest hurdle for Miami Heat could be convincing Beal himself, who has stayed with the Wizards for all these years despite interested from multiple teams.

adding to this: Beal ➡️ MIA is dependent on 1) Beal deciding he wants to leave WAS and 2) if he specifically asks them to consider a trade.



i’m told as of now, he’s made no such comments to the team and MIA is simply exploring what a trade could possibly look like. #HeatTwitter https://t.co/dZT1ObfIg9 — Ashley Nicole. (@AshNicoleMoss) November 16, 2020

The Wizards seem confident that the star shooting guard would come back next year as mentioned by himself recently,

"That would mean the world, man...I'm a loyal guy. I want to be here. I'm here. I've signed my extension. And that will mean the world to me. That honestly would you know, being able to finish your career in one place? You know, you don't see that in today's game."

Bradley Beal would become an unrestricted free agent next year and if the Washington Wizards fail to make the playoffs yet again, Beal might no longer want to play in Capital One Arena and could even decide to take his talents to South Beach.

NBA Trade Rumors: Jalen Rose comments on the potential James Harden trade to the Brooklyn Nets

James Harden

ESPN Analyst and former NBA player, Jalen Rose, on his Jalen and Jacoby spoke out on growing NBA trade rumors surrounding a potential James Harden move to the Brooklyn Nets. He said,

"I don't like it overall Jacobi. I see James Harden as a lead singer, I don't see him as a backup, I don't see him as a member of a band. There is a reason why he averaged 36 points in the NBA last season. I don't see him...spotting up off the ball, cutting off the ball, moving without the ball, that's not just his game anymore."

Jalen Rose evidently disapproves of the move. If this trade were to go through, the Brooklyn Nets would feature a starting lineup with Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and James Harden. All three of whom are categorized as ball-dominant players and probably their biggest strength is Iso play. If Harden were to play in Brooklyn, he would have to significantly sacrifice his style of play.

