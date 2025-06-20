NBA Trade Rumors: Miami Heat's Kevin Durant pursuit halted by status of 7-foot-4 wingspan sophomore

Heading into this offseason, it was no secret that Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns would be mutually parting ways. After the team nearly shipped Durant to Golden State at the trade deadline, the former MVP said he had no interest in being moved midway through the year, and if a trade were inevitable, he would prefer to be moved in the offseason.

Now, with fans continuing to speculate as to where Durant may wind up, Clutch Points' Brett Siegel is reporting that the Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns are nearing the finish line in regard to a KD trade.

On Friday, the longtime reporter wrote that the final piece to a Kevin Durant trade could wind up being Kel'el Ware, given Phoenix's need for frontcourt depth.

“Although the two sides are not right at the finish line yet in trade talks, one player can get them there," Siegel wrote. "That would be Kel'el Ware, a rookie standout in Miami's frontcourt who is a giant with his 7-foot-4 wingspan and two-way potential.

"If the Heat include Ware in a revamped package to what they have already offered, talks with the Suns will reach a whole new level, as he is the player Phoenix wants in discussions with Miami.”

Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly left stumped as Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns reject trade offer

Leading up to the start of the offseason, the Minnesota Timberwolves were considered to be a potential landing spot for Kevin Durant. With a young star in Anthony Edwards showing that he's capable of playmaking at a high level when facing double teams, the team seems on the verge of NBA Finals contention.

Instead, this offseason, when the Timberwolves put together a trade package for Durant, it was shot down.

According to The Athletic's Sam Amick, who spoke on FanDuel TV's "Run It Back Show" on Thursday, the Suns like what they can get from Minnesota, but Durant isn't interested.

"I think the Timberwolves are confused because in February, the Suns were sending a message to Minnesota that Kevin would be OK going there," Amick said. "The Suns clearly like what they could get out of Minnesota, but the Wolves are not going to play that game at all unless he wants to come. Phoenix is almost trying to nudge him."

Considering Kevin Durant only has one year left on his current contract, whatever team he winds up going to could run the risk of the former MVP leaving at the end of the 2025-26 season.

