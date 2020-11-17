NBA Trade Rumors: Milwaukee Bucks acquire Bogdan Bogdanovic after signing Jrue Holiday, Kyle Kuzma deactivates his Twitter account

The 2020-21 offseason couldn't have started out at a more hectic pace, with numerous blockbuster deals going through on Monday. NBA trade rumors are obviously dominating the headlines, and one team which has featured in them more than any other is the Milwaukee Bucks. After signing Jrue Holiday from New Orleans Pelicans in the evening, the Bucks shook the NBA world once again by acquiring Bogdan Bodganovic. In this article, we take a look at the details of that deal along with an update on LA Lakers star Kyle Kuzma.

NBA Trade Rumors: Bogdan Bogdanovic set to join the Milwaukee Bucks

As per the latest NBA trade rumors, the Milwaukee Bucks are all set to acquire Bogdan Bogdanovic and Justin James from the Sacramento Kings in a sign-and-trade. Donte DiVincenzo, Ersan Ilyasova and D.J. Wilson are heading west as part of the deal, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Milwaukee is landing Sacramento's Bogdan Bogdanovich in a sign-and-trade deal, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 17, 2020

Bogdanovic averaged 15.1 points while shooting 37.2 percent from three-point range. The 28-year-old would be an ideal fit for Giannis and the Milwaukee Bucks, as he adds much-needed shooting to their offense and would help them stretch the floor.

The Bucks are trading Donte Divincenzo. Ersan Ilyasova and DJ Wilson in the deal to the Kings, sources said. https://t.co/Vrho6gZQhH — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 17, 2020

The Milwaukee Bucks had just upgraded their roster with the signing of Jrue Holiday from the New Orleans Pelicans. Per Wojnarowski, the New Orleans Pelicans are getting Eric Bledsoe, George Hill, three first-round picks and multiple pick swaps.

NBA Trade Rumors: With future uncertain, Kyle Kuzma deletes his Twitter account

Kyle Kuzma, who was touted to become the third star on the LA Lakers, struggled all season to find his form. Even though he had some great moments, his scoring remained inconsistent.

The Lakers reached out to the Pelicans about a trade for Jrue Holiday centered around Kyle Kuzma, Danny Green, No. 28 Overall Pick, and other considerations, via @EricPincus



NOLA was NOT interested. pic.twitter.com/1ItiTtjXYg — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 17, 2020

Still on his rookie deal, Kyle Kuzma is one of the major trade assets for the LA Lakers this offseason. The 2019-20 NBA champions plan to add a veteran scorer who can stretch the floor to the roster. Multiple NBA trade rumors have featured Kyle Kuzma as part of deals to bring in more useful pieces to Los Angeles.

On Monday evening, tired of seeing his name being linked in moves away from the LA Lakers, Kyle Kuzma decided to deactivate his Twitter account. Before he did so, he did give his followers a glimpse into what his thinking was behind the decision with the above tweet.

In all likelihood, Kuzma, who is still very young, will be shipped away by Rob Pelinka. The Lakers General Manager will want to upgrade the roster in order to give them the best chance of defending their 2019-20 title. We look forward to bringing you more NBA trade rumors regarding the same.