NBA Trade Rumors: Milwaukee Bucks expected to target Chris Paul this offseason

Earlier today, the Milwaukee Bucks lost 94-103 to the Miami Heat and as a result, were eliminated from the NBA Playoffs. This is the second successive year that they've failed to reach the finals after topping the Eastern Conference in the regular season. Several NBA trade rumors have linked Giannis Antetokounmpo with a move away but the franchise could look to continue building around him and as such, Chris Paul has emerged as a trade target.

Man what a season.. Thunder UP!!! ⚡️⚡️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/HkYGp2V75g — Chris Paul (@CP3) September 3, 2020

This will undeniably be an important offseason for the Milwaukee Bucks who are running the risk of losing out on their marquee player in the near future. But it seems that they're still committed to building the roster around him.

NBA Trade Rumors: Milwaukee Bucks eyeing a move for Chris Paul

Chris Paul

After redeeming himself with the OKC Thunder this season, Chris Paul has become a target for teams looking to add a creative mastermind to their roster. CP3 has shown how he can make the players around him better and the New York Times' Marc Stein believes that the Milwaukee Bucks are interested in him.

There are rival teams that believe Milwaukee will explore trading for Chris Paul -- complicated as that would be financially -- if Oklahoma City indeed makes CP3 available via trade. One more thing to track as the Bucks enter perhaps the most crucial offseason in team history ... — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) September 9, 2020

Chris Paul brings a winning mentality and clutch gene to the table. He's still owed $85 million over the next two seasons so the Milwaukee Bucks have their task cut out financially. OKC Thunder only recently announced that head coach Billy Donovan will not be re-signing with the franchise so this is a potential sign that the 10-time All-Star could be up for grabs this offseason.

The Giannis Antetokounmpo situation

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Advertisement

The arrival of a superstar veteran such as Chris Paul could definitely persuade Giannis Antetokounmpo to sign an extension with the Milwaukee Bucks. However, if the franchise does move for CP3, they're unlikely to trade the Greek Freak this offseason even if he calls it quits on the franchise.

It would make little sense for the Bucks to take on Chris Paul's hefty contract unless they plan on making another run at the NBA Championship irrespective of Giannis Antetokounmpo's decision. So it would also be a statement signing of sorts.

Also read: OKC Thunder part ways with head coach Billy Donovan