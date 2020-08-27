NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks star on Golden State Warriors' radar, multiple teams looking to acquire Washington Wizards' Davis Bertans

NBA trade rumors continue to fly around despite the boycotting of games today. The teams away from the bubble continue to position themselves to acquire useful players and coaching staff for the next NBA season. The Golden State Warriors, in particular, are looking to add stars to contend for the championship once again next season.

Let us have a look at some of the major NBA trade rumors in the news today.

Golden State Warriors looking to acquire Frank Ntilikina this off-season

New York Knicks shooting guard Frank Ntilikina in action

In NBA trade rumors, the Golden State Warriors are interested in acquiring Frank Ntilikina from the New York Knicks this off-season. The 22-year-old guard has been a key defensive figure for the Knicks this season and has piqued the interest of the Warriors, who are looking to make a run for the title once again.

The Warriors are interested in trading for Knicks point guard Frank Ntilikina, per league source. pic.twitter.com/YAoN099QI0 — Ross 🏀 (@LegionHoopsRoss) August 25, 2020

Ntilikina has made a name for himself in his short career so far, for being one of the best defensive guards in the league. Earlier this year he displayed his defensive skills while up against Dallas Mavericks' sensation Luka Doncic. Utah Jazz superstar Donovan Mitchell has also mentioned that Ntilikina is one of the best defenders he has had to go up against.

Ntilikina will be a great addition to the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors will have Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green in perfect health, while rookie Eric Paschall has been excellent all season. They also have the second overall pick of the draft which could be traded for another star.

The stage is set for the Warriors to get back in the hunt for another ring. We look forward to more NBA trade rumors as the Warriors try to build their bench for next season.

In other NBA trade rumors, Wizards' shooter Davis Bertans is in great demand

Davis Bertans has had a great season with the Washington Wizards this year

Washington Wizards' forward Davis Bertans will become a free agent at the end of this season. Among the various teams looking to add Bertans to their roster next season are the New York Knicks, the Phoenix Suns, and the Atlanta Hawks. The Hawks, in particular, are lobbying hard to acquire Bertans this off-season.

According to @NBCSWashington, the Knicks, Suns, and Hawks will pursue Davis Bertans in free agency with the Hawks being “particularly aggressive.” — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) August 27, 2020

Davis Bertans has had a breakout season this year, averaging 15.4 points on 42.4% three-point shooting. His three-point shooting ability helps him stretch the floor and create space for other guards to take advantage of. If the Hawks manage to acquire him, it will be interesting to see how well he can play with their young guard Trae Young.

With free agency pushed ahead again, we await more NBA trade rumors .

