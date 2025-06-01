NBA Trade Rumors: Nikola Jokic's Nuggets predicted to land Zion Williamson's $112,000,000 teammate 

Nikola Jokic-led Denver Nuggets are favorites to land Zion Williamson's teammate, Trey Murphy III. According to Bovada, the Nuggets have the best odds at +500 to acquire Murphy from the Pelicans. The odds have come out days after the Pelicans were reportedly open to trading everyone and starting a clean slate.

Murphy was among the untouchable at one point, but the Pelicans are gauging his value, too. The 2021 draft's No. 17 pick will have demand in the market. Only 24, Murphy has made his mark as one of the better scoring role players in the wing spot. In 2024-25, he averaged a career-high 21.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists, shooting 45.4%, including 36.1% from 3, showing tremendous upside in his fourth NBA season.

The Nuggets only have one pick to trade, which might not be as favorable. However, they have contracts to match salaries and young prospects in outbidding others. Murphy is making $25,000,000 next year in the first season of his four-year $112,000,000 rookie extension.

One of the main assets involved could be Michael Porter Jr., who will earn $38,333,050 in 2025-26. However, that might not be enough. Unless the Pelicans value Porter Jr. highly, the Nuggets will likely have to part ways with their only pick and potentially Christian Braun, who they rate highly after a massive leap last season.

The Nuggets have other needs to address, including their bench and point of attack defense, so giving up so much for one player might not be the pathway to improving their roster.

Paul Pierce gives Nuggets a trade idea surrounding Michael Porter Jr. and DeMar DeRozan

Paul Pierce believes the Nuggets should trade for DeMar DeRozan. The Celtics legend thinks his scoring could be of great value for Denver. Pierce suggested the Nuggets move Michael Porter Jr. in the potential deal.

"I feel like if they had a DeMar DeRozan with that team right now, with Joker, he don’t need to be the best player or the second-best player every night," Pierce said. "He is going to give you more than what Michael Porter Jr. gave you."

While Pierce may be right about DeRozan offering more than Porter Jr. offensively, it won't be all that's required for Denver to improve. DeRozan significantly kills the floor spacing for the Nuggets at a point where they need more 3-point shooting on the team.

The Nuggets also need to improve defensively on the perimeter, and DeRozan's offensive ceiling won't be enough to compensate for his shortcomings on the other end. Moreover, Porter Jr.'s value might have taken a hit, but he remains the best trade asset for the Nuggets this offseason, and Denver can get a much better return than DeRozan.

