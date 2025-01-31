NBA Trade Rumors: OKC Thunder predicted to find Shai Gilgeous-Alexander $12,000,000 backcourt support in blockbuster deal involving Knicks, Bulls

Sitting in first place in the Western Conference, the OKC Thunder are a team that could make upgrades before the Feb. 6 trade deadline. One analyst put together a scenario where the possible contender makes a massive backcourt upgrade.

In Friday's column for Bleacher Report, Dan Favale made a three-team framework with the Thunder, New York Knicks and Chicago Bulls. OKC lands promising young guard Coby White. Chicago receives a plethora of draft picks to spark their rebuild while New York acquires Ayo Dosunmu and Kenrich Williams.

Acquiring White would be a big swing for the Thunder, as they would be adding another high-powered guard alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. In 41 games this season, the former No. 7 pick is averaging 18.2 points and 4.6 assists while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Along with what he brings on the floor, adding White would also be a cost-friendly addition for OKC. He is signed until the end of next season at a more than reasonable salary given his production. White is set to make $12 million this year and $12.8 million next campaign before becoming an unrestricted free agent.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The Thunder didn't do much at the deadline last year, and it proved to be costly. Based on their offseason moves, the franchise looks ready to start contending in the Western Conference. Bringing in another scorer would be another step in that direction, as they'd have the offensive firepower to compete with any contender.

NBA executive weighs in on OKC Thunder trading for Cam Johnson

Since the trade season started, one of the hottest commodities on the market has been Brooklyn Nets forward Cam Johnson. One executive touched on the idea of the OKC Thunder trading for him.

While speaking anonymously with insider Sean Deveney on Wednesday, the executive said that Johnson would be a perfect fit in OKC. He'd be another threat from beyond the arc and wouldn't disrupt the cohesion the group has built through the first half of the season.

“I’d love him in Oklahoma City,” the Western Conference executive said. “He can knock down corner threes and with that team, he would have plenty of chances to do it. They are already a versatile team, they’ve got guys who do a little of everything but he can really just amplify the things they already do well.”

Armed with a seemingly never-ending list of draft picks, the Thunder have the assets to go and get just about any player they want. Given his skillset, Johnson is a player who would increase their odds of contending this season.

Johnson is an effective 3-and-D wing who can likely thrive on almost any NBA team. This season, he is averaging 19.4 ppg and shooting 41.9% from threes.

Looking at their roster, the OKC Thunder have the defensive personnel to slow down any opponent. Bringing in a reliable shooter and scorer in Johnson drastically raises their floor on the other end, making them nearly impossible to keep up with.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback