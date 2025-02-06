NBA Trade Rumors: Paolo Banchero-led Magic hopeful to land $12,000,000 guard in significant deal

The Orlando Magic are targeting Chicago Bulls guard Coby White to strengthen around star Paolo Banchero. The Florida franchise is hopeful to land the guard, who has a $12 million contract, before the NBA trade deadline, according to SNY analyst Ian Begley. With reinforcement needed around and Franz Wagner, the Orlando management is hoping to make a big splash in the trade market before the trade deadline closes.
On Thursday, Coby White previously made his feelings clear about his name being in trade rumors revealing to the Athletic, his feelings after teammate Zach LaVine's trade.
"I already know I’m not untouchable,” he said. “I like being in Chicago, but it’s out of my control. That’s up to the front office and how they view me. As long as I’m here, I’m here to compete, play hard, lead and do anything I can to help win."
Edited by Amlan Sanyal