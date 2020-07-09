NBA Trade Rumors: Pau Gasol on his way to Barcelona on a 1-year deal

In the latest NBA trade rumors, former Los Angeles Laker and NBA star, Pau Gasol, is rumored to be set to sign a one year contract to play for Barcelona.

This NBA trade rumours will give Pau Gasol a chance to suit for Spanish national team at next years Summer Olympics

San Antonio Spurs v Los Angeles Lakers

Pau Gasol and Barcelona are near an agreement in principle for the return of the Spanish icon to his native country. He'll sign a one-year deal in order to be ready to finish his Hall-of-Fame worthy career in the Tokyo Olympics. Deal expected to be finalized later in the summer — Varlas Nikos (@nikosvarlas) July 8, 2020

Former NBA star Pau Gasol expected to sign one-year deal with Barcelona, per reporthttps://t.co/4QUJ5W3cmE pic.twitter.com/XOxPpioUlo — CBS Sports NBA (@CBSSportsNBA) July 8, 2020

A long time member of Spain's national men's basketball team Pau Gasol is expected to suit up for his home country during the Tokyo Olympics next summer. The deal with Barcelona would also allow him to end his professional career play for his hometown club as Pau Gasol was born in Barcelona.

Pau Gasol played for Barcelona before beginning his NBA Career in 2002. He was originally drafted third overall in 2001. Gasol, the older brother of the Toronto Raptors Marc Gasol, last played in the NBA during the 2018/19 season for the Milwaukee Bucks. Gasol did sign with the Portland Trailblazers for the 2019/20 season but was waived off on November 20th, 2019.

NBA Trade Rumors: Pau Gasol's 19-year long career

Los Angeles Lakers v Atlanta Hawks

During his 19 years in the NBA, Pau Gasol played for five different teams including Memphis, LA Lakers, Chicago Bulls, and the San Antonio Spurs.

Pau Gasol is a two-time NBA Champion with the LA Lakers where he played from 2008-2014. He is also a six-time all-star. He was also the 2002 NBA Rookie of the year. Over his 19 years in the NBA, Gasol played in 1226 NBA regular-season games and started in 1150. He averaged 17 points and 9.2 rebounds per game for his career. His best season was 2006/07 with the Memphis Grizzlies when he averaged 20.8 points and 9.8 rebounds a game.

A International Star

Basketball - Olympics: Day 16

Pau Gasol has been well decorated as a player for the Spanish National team as he has won medals at three different Olympic games and he was a member of Spain's gold-winning team at the 2006 Basketball World Cup in Japan.

Until recently, Pau Gasol was open to a return to the Lakers or playing overseas. He had said,

"I intend to play another season if the foot is OK, either in the NBA or in Europe"

Further adding,

“A final season with the Lakers is attractive, finishing at Barça is attractive, but you have to see the real possibilities and see what situation would be best for the circumstances of the moment.”

At his age and coming off of a foot injury, he also felt it necessary to get real game action before trying to make a final appearance for Spain next summer at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 39-year-old Gasol said Tuesday he needs to be playing next season to give himself “a chance” of making it to the Olympics one last time.

If all goes well, this NBA trade rumor deal with Barcelona will allow Pau Gasol to end his career on his own terms and perhaps with more accolades should Spain win a medal at the Summer Olympics next year.