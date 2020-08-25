NBA Trade Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers looking to recruit Ty Lue to replace Brett Brown, Juwan Howard not seeking NBA coaching return

With the first round of the NBA Playoffs nearing an end, many of the teams are now headed for the offseason.

One major development in NBA trade news yesterday was the firing of Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown after they were swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs.

A leading contender for the head coach role in Philadelphia is LA Clippers' assistant coach Ty Lue.

Ty Lue reportedly interested in Philadelphia 76ers head coach job

Ty Lue with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2018 NBA Finals

In major NBA trade news, Adrian Wojnarowski has reported that Ty Lue has shown interest in the vacant head coach role at the Philadelphia 76ers. If selected for the job, Ty Lue will hope to lead the Philadelphia 76ers and their superstars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons to a title next season.

The Sixers will run a coaching search and talk to multiple candidates, but the interest in Clippers assistant Ty Lue is expected to be mutual, sources said. The Sixers cornerstone talent and resources are intriguing to candidates, including Lue. https://t.co/zsFgutqSCG — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 24, 2020

Ty Lue has had great success in his coaching career so far. His first year as head coach saw him win the NBA title with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2015. He led LeBron James and the Cavaliers to the NBA Finals for three years before LeBron departed to the LA Lakers.

This season, Ty Lue was considered for the position of assistant coach for the LA Lakers, where he could've been reunited with LeBron James. But talks fell through and Lue ended up as the primary assistant coach under Doc Rivers at the LA Clippers.

Former Cavaliers championship coach Ty Lue has agreed on deal to join the Los Angeles Clippers as the top assistant coach on Doc Rivers’ staff, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 21, 2019

Ty Lue has great experience in dealing with superstars. He coached LeBron James for three years and has also worked with the LA Clippers' duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George this season.

Lue is well known for setting up offenses to suit his star players and is also recognized for setting up advantageous match-ups in the playoffs.

His experience as a Championship-winning player and head coach could be exactly what the Philadelphia 76ers need in their locker room in the coming season. We will look forward to seeing if Ty Lue ends up taking the post of the head coach at the Philadelphia 76ers.

In other NBA trade news, Juwan Howard states he is not interested in head coaching roles

Juwan Howard is currently the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines

With various head coaching jobs now open, ex-Miami Heat head coach, Juwan Howard is a name that has been buzzing around in NBA trade news. Howard, however, has clarified that he is not interested in any offers for NBA head coaching positions right now. He put out a statement on Twitter saying:

"There was a report of my name as a potential candidate for NBA coaching opportunities. While I am flattered, and know it will more than likely happen again, I am not exploring, seeking or listening."

Howard is currently the head coach of Michigan and intends to stay there for the foreseeable future. We will be on the lookout for more NBA trade news about head coaching positions in the coming days

