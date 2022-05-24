NBA Trade Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers willing to listen to offers for 2x All-Defensive selection this summer despite his potential

The Philadelphia 76ers have some big decisions to make this offseason. Amid rumors of the team adding a third superstar, there have also been reports of the team interested in offloading a few players. One name that has come into the mix is Matisse Thybulle. The two-time All-Defensive player had a dismal playoff campaign.

According to Kyle Neubeck of the Philly Voice, the Philadelphia 76ers might not consider him untouchable and discuss possible trades for him. However, with Danny Green injured, the team could lose a lot of their defensive prowess if they make a trade for Thybulle.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Matisse Thybulle is ‘certainly not’ untouchable and the Sixers would entertain moving him, per @KyleNeubeck Matisse Thybulle is ‘certainly not’ untouchable and the Sixers would entertain moving him, per @KyleNeubeck https://t.co/KaQnafQGbU

The 25-year-old made the second team All-Defense for the second straight year. His defense has been impressive, but the 76ers have got nearly nothing from him at the offensive end of the floor. Thybulle averaged only three PPG in the playoffs and shot a disappointing 28.6% from the three-point range.

Considering that he's still young, the 76ers could get a good player in exchange for him. However, Thybulle is one of the best perimeter defenders in the game, so losing him could be a huge loss for the franchise. The team should trust him, as he's still young and has a lot more to learn.

Can Philadelphia 76ers build championship-contending team next season?

Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers - Game Six

The Philadelphia 76ers had a lot of spotlight on them when they traded Ben Simmons to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for James Harden. Many thought the duo of Harden and Joel Embiid would help the team to a championship. However, that didn't happen, and the 76ers eventually crashed out in the Conference semis.

"The Beard" started his stint with the 76ers in style, but he soon began to look like a shadow of his former self. Harden is eligible for a max-contract extension, but his poor performance in the playoffs coulc concern the 76ers' front office.

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk Report: 76ers not expected to offer James Harden max contract nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/16/rep… Report: 76ers not expected to offer James Harden max contract nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/16/rep…

Tyrese Maxey, meanwhile, had a sensational postseason campaign, averaging 20.8 PPG.

The 76ers will look to give him a deal, as he could lead them in the future. To add to their strengths, the franchise has reported that they could be in search of another star player. However, for that to happen they will have to offload a few players first.

uSTADIUM NBA @uSTADIUMNBA



11 points on 9 shots for 32-year-old James Harden last night.



Both eligible for max extensions this summer. Who should the 20 points on on 22 shots for 21-year-old Tyrese Maxey last night.11 points on 9 shots for 32-year-old James Harden last night.Both eligible for max extensions this summer. Who should the #Sixers pay? 20 points on on 22 shots for 21-year-old Tyrese Maxey last night.11 points on 9 shots for 32-year-old James Harden last night.Both eligible for max extensions this summer. Who should the #Sixers pay? https://t.co/vhVxwKZ6Ik

The 76ers have a special talent in Joel Embiid, who is one of the most dominant players in the league. However, to use this window to win a championship, they will have to put the right set of players with him. If adding another player helps increase the strength of the roster, the 76ers should do that.

