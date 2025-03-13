NBA Trade Rumors: Proposed blockbuster deal sending LaMelo Ball to Mavericks, proven 6'10 lob threat for Luka Doncic to Lakers, explained

LaMelo Ball is having an All-Star-caliber season, and the Hornets guard was one of the bigger snubs when the team was announced, largely due to the fact that despite his high level of play, he has struggled to lead Charlotte to wins. It was reported on March 6 by NBA Insider Michael Scotto that Ball wants to be in a "winning situation", regardless of whether that was with the Hornets or not.

LaMelo Ball is one of the bigger names that could be on the move this summer, along with Suns superstar Kevin Durant and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young. Eric Pincus from Bleacher Report proposed a three-team trade that would send LaMelo Ball to a contender out west while also sending the Lakers a much-needed presence on the inside.

The potential trade between the Charlotte Hornets, Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers has a lot of moving parts but is focused around Ball, Daniel Gafford and All-Star guard Kyrie Irving.

Mavericks receive: G LaMelo Ball, G Josh Okogie, G DaQuan Jeffries, 2025 second-round pick, $9.2 million in trade exceptions

Lakers receive: C Daniel Gafford

Hornets receive: G Kyrie Irving, G Dalton Knecht, F Maxi Kleber, 2025 and 2029 first-round picks

This trade would shake up the league as both the Mavericks and Lakers look to fill holes in their roster. For the Mavericks, bringing in LaMelo Ball would give Anthony Davis a pick-and-roll partner without having to wait until the back half of the season for Irving to fully recover from his torn ACL. Ball's playmaking would also give a boost to the Mavericks' shooters, who have struggled to create good looks.

Los Angeles moved heaven and earth to bring in Luka Doncic near the trade deadline, sending away Anthony Davis in the deal. The trade left them thin at center. Their trade for Mark Williams with the Hornets fell through because he failed his physical. Bringing in a 6-foot-10 center in Gafford would give them a presence inside, as well as a player who knows how to play alongside Doncic.

The Charlotte Hornets are under new management that is still trying to figure out how to approach their rebuild, and their first step might be to clear out anything that was in place before they arrived. If they decide to trade Ball, they would bring in significant future draft capital, along with a proven young player in Knecht. Irving could return whenever he is ready and rebuild his trade value as well.

How would adding LaMelo Ball help the Dallas Mavericks?

The Dallas Mavericks were able to make it to the NBA Finals last season largely because of the outstanding play of Luka Doncic. While LaMelo Ball might not be the scorer that Doncic is, he is on a similar level when it comes to his playmaking. Ball's 7.1 assists per game would be a boost to the Mavericks, who are in the bottom 10 in the league in assists per contest at 25.4.

In addition to helping the Dallas shooters get more open looks, LaMelo Ball would serve as a capable lob thrower and ball handler alongside big men Anthony Davis and Dereck Lively II. Both centers play far better when they have a playmaking guard capable of putting them in a good position to attack the basket down low and Ball can certainly fill that role for them.

Finally, Ball would be more comfortable playing under Jason Kidd, a former All-Star point guard who could use Ball in a lot of the same ways that he did with Luka Doncic. Ball's below-average defense wouldn't be as glaring in Kidd's scheme, which was built to hide Doncic. If the Mavericks can pull off this blockbuster deal, it would help them rebound from a devastating end to the year.

